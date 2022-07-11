ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Lawmakers react to the passage of the state's $42.8 billion budget

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WDoag_0gbzt1Z600

Harrisburg, Pa.— The Pennsylvania General Assembly recently moved to pass a state budget of $42.8 billion for 2023 that would see large increases in spending for education.

The budget would also see funding for new environmental services and create a $5 billion surplus for the state’s rainy day fund.

K-12 education spending is set to go up by half-billion dollars, with the 100 poorest districts in the state splitting an additional $225 million. The budget also increases subsidies for early childhood education, special education and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

$220 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds will be used to help clean streams, with about $150 million to fix up parks and forest land, and more for sewer and water infrastructure, flood control and storm water projects. These are all move directed toward the environment.

The budget agreement does not include any broad-based tax increases and is structured in a way to minimize the risk of tax increases in the years ahead.

The spending plan also reduces the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT), which currently stands as the second highest in the nation.

The budget passed through the House with a vote of 180-20. All 20 "no" votes came from Republican lawmakers. It would go on to pass through the state Senate 47-3 July 8.

Governor Tom Wolf, Democrat, said that the passage of this budget solidified his administrations commitment to funding education, with $3.7 billion in increases since 2015.

Gov. Wolf said, “Securing $1.8 billion for education in this budget furthers these efforts and results in a historic $3.7 billion in investments my administration has made in education at all levels over the last eight years."

State Rep. Joe Hamm is one of 20 House members to vote against the passage of the budget.

"It increased total year-over-year spending by 10.7%," Hamm said. "Pennsylvania taxpayers deserve a more responsible and respectful budget that keeps spending under control."

Various other lawmakers have chimed in with their perspective of the budget, but most are calling it an “historic investment” in the Commonwealth.

Republican state Senators Scott Martin, Dan Laughlin, and Gene Yaw released a joint statement praising the $220 million in ARPA funds being used for stream maintenance through the Clean Streams Fund.

“This is a momentous investment in our rivers and streams to improve water quality for all Pennsylvanians,” Martin said. “We will be able to reduce pollutants to support healthy habitats for fish and humans alike, decrease flooding in prone areas, while reducing water treatment costs. This is all at no additional expense to taxpayers.”

“I’m happy that we could get this done as part of the budget,” Laughlin said. “In a year where we had this type of surplus, it would be a travesty if we couldn’t invest in our environment the way we have with the Clean Streams Fund.”

“The Clean Streams Fund puts money into action by correcting decades of non-point source pollution with innovative solutions, like farming cooperatives and strategic tree planting, without demanding a single cent from taxpayers,” Yaw said.

The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) said the budget has “historic investments in education, housing, and gun violence prevention.”

The PLBC specifically cited the $225 million being divvied up between the state’s poorest school districts and an additional $100 million each in special education funding and mental health, school safety, and security funding. There is also a violence intervention and prevention grant program receiving $75 million.

“These investments will improve the quality of life and create opportunities for Black Pennsylvanians, but there is more work to do,” said the PLBC’s statement. “The members of the PLBC remain diligent and committed to advancing equitable budget proposals that meet the basic needs of our most vulnerable communities and continue to invest in PLBC’s ongoing priorities.”

The PLBC is a collection of Black members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that seeks to advocate for people of color throughout the state. It currently has 31 members, and it was founded in 1973.

State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff was also glad to see the “commitment” to education within the budget.

“This year’s state budget continues our commitment to Pennsylvania’s public-school students, and I am thankful that all school districts represented in the 171st District are receiving funding increases as part of this historic state budget,” Benninghoff said. “Such substantial increases in state support for public school students should allow for full student support while mitigating any need for increases in school district property taxes.”

Bennighoff’s fellow Republican House leaders also saw the budget as an “historic investment” while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

“Right now, families across Pennsylvania are forced to make difficult financial decisions due to out-of-control inflation. Our key goal in this budget is to promise taxpayers this budget does not contribute to that on-going crisis, and works to reverse it,” Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler said.

“The budget that we passed today is the most comprehensive budget-related legislative package I have experienced in a long time. It is a budget that puts the needs of the people before the needs of the government,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor

State Rep. Tina Pickett, Republican, said the budget was business friendly and would benefit the rural communities she serves.

“This budget addresses many of the Commonwealth’s needs, and it also sets some new directions,” said Pickett. “The spending we approved that makes a difference in the communities I represent includes an even greater investment in educating our children and enhanced health care for our seniors.”

Fellow State Rep. Kurt Masser, Republican, said he was pleased with the budget’s investment in environmental programs while also “protecting taxpayers.”

Republican state Rep. Clint Owlett echoed Masser’s comments on taxpayers.

Owlett said, “the budget includes no new or increased taxes and actually sets aside more money for the Rainy-Day Fund and carries additional funding into the following fiscal year to help mitigate the impacts of the anticipated economic downturn.”

The $45 million being spent on election funding was also seen as a win, but Owlett still sees a way to go until “confidence” is restored.

“While this is a good step for election integrity, we have more work to do to restore confidence in the system,” Owlett said.

State Rep. Martin Causer, Republican, said this budget fulfilled his top priorities when looking over a budget.

“My top priority in every single state budget is to be fiscally responsible while funding the core functions of government, including public safety, health care and education,” Causer said. “We have achieved that goal with this budget.”

The budget was also touted for the ways it planned on using the influx of federal funds after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The responsible approach was taken when dealing with the influx of federal COVID-19 funding combined with a state revenue surplus,” said Republican state Rep. Lynda Culver. “We paid off outstanding debt that was accessed to pass prior budgets before adding more than $2 billion to our Rainy Day Fund, bringing it in line with other states. We also reserved more than $3 billion in the General Fund to address future budget shortfalls.”

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Comments / 10

RJ Stokes
3d ago

They only have enough for this budget because of stimulus money. What happens next year? Higher taxes? Or government job cuts? Hopefully Government job cuts because we can make due with about half of themgone.

Reply
4
Related
WTAJ

Republican accountability PAC focuses attack on Doug Mastriano

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent polling shows a close battle in the race for Pennsylvania governor. Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro and his party have already spent millions attacking Doug Mastriano and now Republicans are joining in, too. The Republican Accountability PAC recently launched a campaign called “Republican Voters Against Mastriano.” It’s a group of current […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania making election changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is setting aside $45 million in grants to help fund county election boards. In turn, counites can no longer receive private dollars to help fund elections. News 8's Tom Lehman was at the capitol and has the details on the change. You can watch his...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pennbets.com

Bill Would Broaden Truck Stop VGT Possibilities In Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Legislature’s budget session wrapped up last week with no evident changes affecting the state’s gaming industry, but a York County lawmaker is aiming for a type of expansion in the fall. A bill introduced Wednesday by Republican Rep. Seth Grove would remove a requirement that truck...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania marijuana law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed a law that authorizes certain financial institutions to work with legitimate cannabis-related businesses, primarily medical marijuana operators. House Bill 331 allows an authorized financial institution to provide services for legitimate cannabis-related businesses and their business associates. The bill also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget garners both praise and criticism

Groups in Pennsylvania are lauding and criticizing passage of the 2022-23 state budget. “The impact of the new state budget passed by the General Assembly cannot be overstated in its importance to our environment, open spaces and natural resources, and for the economies that benefit from our state’s clean waters and healthy lands,” said PennFuture President and CEO Jacquelyn Bonomo.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
6abc Action News

Pa. Department of State sues Berks, 2 other counties over counting mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania -- Pennsylvania's elections agency sued three Republican-controlled county governments on Tuesday, seeking to force their election boards to report primary results that include ballots with undated exterior envelopes - the subject of several other lawsuits. The Department of State sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette counties in Commonwealth Court,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania law funds state elections, bans outside funds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania election officials are applauding a new law that, for the first time, guarantees state money to counties for running elections. Senate Bill 982 amends the Pennsylvania Election Code to provide public funding for county boards of election. The state funds will be used to help counties register voters, prepare and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Round-up: Gov. Wolf Solidifies Legacy with $3.7 Billion Increase for Education, Additional Support for Ensured Pennsylvania Success in Capstone Budget

On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated a budget that solidified his commitment to education at all levels with a historic increase in funding of $1.8 billion and additional investments for safer communities and success for Pennsylvanians. Coverage highlights of the governor’s $45.2 billion capstone budget, which makes long overdue investments...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Hamm
Person
Tina Pickett
Person
Stan Saylor
buckscountyherald.com

Pennsylvania Republican leaders endorse Josh Shapiro for governor

Last week, in the first wave of Republican endorsements, nine Pennsylvania Republican leaders announced their endorsement of Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s campaign for governor of Pennsylvania. This group of Republican endorsers for Shapiro includes former Congressmen Charlie Dent of Lehigh County and Jim Greenwood of Bucks County. “I have...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Three new state parks coming to Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA — Governor Tom Wolf announced in a Tweet that Pennsylvania will be getting three new state parks. According to his Tweet, the funding was secured in the year's budget to make the investment into the parks system.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Tom Wolf: Pennsylvania Will Fund 3 New State Parks, Locations Not Determined Yet

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s governor tweeted he had “big news” on Tuesday, announcing the state budget passed in recent days includes funding for three new state parks. Gov. Tom Wolf’s press secretary, Beth Rementer, subsequently said the park sites haven’t been chosen, but work to identify and purchase the land is underway by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Big news: Pennsylvania is getting three new state parks. Our beautiful state parks are among the finest in the nation. I’m proud that we secured funding in this year’s budget to make this investment in our parks system. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 12,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#State Senate#Politics State#Politics Legislative#American#House#Republican#Democrat
wskg.org

Pennsylvania legislature approves a new home repair assistance program

WHYY – Pennsylvanians will soon be able to get state assistance to pay for home repairs, thanks to a new program that lawmakers passed Friday as part of the state budget. The program represents an unusual victory for progressive Democrats, and is a rare example of bipartisanship in Harrisburg’s Republican-controlled legislature.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Pennsylvania Sues Three Counties Over Counting Mail-in ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections agency is suing three Republican-controlled county governments to force their election boards to report primary results to include ballots with undated exterior envelopes. The Department of State on Tuesday sued Lancaster, Berks and Fayette in Commonwealth Court. The complaint describes them as “outlier counties” that have not properly certified vote tallies in the May 17 election that included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor and most of the Legislature. The department wants an order forcing the three counties to include in their primary election tallies all absentee and mail-in voters, “even if the voter failed to write a date on the declaration printed on the ballot’s return envelope.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

New Pennsylvania Laws Will Head Off Nutrient Runoff

Pennsylvania farmers and other fertilizer users have new tools to control runoff thanks to recently enacted legislation. The state budget, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed July 8, creates a $220 million Clean Streams Fund. Of that, $154 million will support the new Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. And on Monday, Wolf...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

New Pa. budget includes $140M boost to state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program

Inflation is causing price hikes all around Pennsylvania, but the new state budget is looking to ease one cost for the elderly and people living with disabilities. The $45.2 billion state budget that Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law last week, providing a $140 million increase to the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, an action that will expand payments by 70 percent for one year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WITF

Gov. Wolf vetoes bid to block all-electric building codes in Pennsylvania

The Democratic governor said the legislation takes away “local decision-making” from municipalities that are looking to address climate change. Citing the need to fight climate change, Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday vetoed Republican-penned legislation to stop municipalities from adopting building codes that prohibit natural gas hookups.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy