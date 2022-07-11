Mount Carmel 2022-2023 budget includes extra funding for senior center

Photo by Allison F. Goley

The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen decided at the last minute to grant an extra $10,000 in town funding to the municipal senior center as part of the 2022-2023 budget.

This brought their allotted contribution from $20,000 to $30,000.

Alderman Mindy Fleishour proposed the additional contribution during the June 23 meeting, saying the city should support the services it provides to area citizens.

“We have a lot of retirees moving here, and the senior center has done a lot in the last couple years since they’ve been able to open back up full time,” she said. “They have been involved in everything we have done with the outreach committee. I feel like they would contribute this money back to the community well.”

“There is a pretty diverse population base in Mount Carmel between both older and younger people,” Alderman John Gibson added. “We’ve definitely been looking at more opportunities for young people (building and expanding parks). I think it is important we also continue to support the senior center and the older population so they aren’t having to fundraise to keep the lights on.”

Other budgeted expenses

As the Review previously reported, the proposed budget also includes a 5% raise for all full-time employees, which will equate to a rough average of $1,800 extra per employee.

This tacked an additional $17,000 onto the projected spending for the upcoming fiscal year for the roughly 30 full-time employees.

The budget also includes some money specifically set aside to re-pave Beech Street, Concord Avenue, Willow Street and the section of road that leads from Willow Street into the municipal park.

At the June 23 meeting, Alderman Steve McLain also made a motion to add a line item to the budget to set aside $50,000 from the capital outlay fund for material to potentially construct a new road leading to the sewer plant.

The final proposed budget includes $3,007,510 of projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year and $3,000835 in projected expenditures. The town is expected to end the fiscal year with a surplus of $6,675.

However, City Manager Emily Wood noted that all expenditures are overestimated and all revenues are underestimated to ensure the town is operating in the black.

The budget unanimously passed on second reading with the amendments described above.

“If you look at neighboring cities and the county, a lot of places are having to raise taxes right now,” Gibson said. “We need to commend both the city manager, previous city manager, employees and department heads who are budget conscious and are able to find ways of spending so we’re not faced with hard times. I just want to say ‘thank you.’”

Board increases visitor speaking time at meetings

In other news, the BMA voted to increase the amount of time visitors are allotted to address the board at public meetings from three to five minutes.

“This allows some people a little more time to compose their thoughts,” Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk said. “Some people have more to say than others.”

They also voted to move visitor comments from the beginning of the meeting to the end. Visitors can bring a matter before the board, but the board cannot discuss or vote on the matter until it is put on the agenda for the next meeting.