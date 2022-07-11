Minor damage after fire on Sioux City's west side

LE MARS, Iowa — We are learning more about the home explosion Wednesday in Le Mars, Iowa. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help two of them, including one man transferred to the burn unit in Lincoln and his wife, who needs surgery to fix a broken collarbone.
Firefighters and utilities crews work at the scene of an early morning explosion that leveled a home at 327 Third St. S.W. in Le Mars, Iowa, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The explosion severely damaged nearby homes and scattered debris across a wide area. Three people were transported to Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars and one of those was later transported to CHI Health St. Elizabeth hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
On Wednesday July 13, 2022, at 6:39am the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to a house explosion at 327 3rd Street SW. The house is owned by Bill Anthony of Le Mars and rented by Jeff Dimmock. Upon arrival firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from debris and...
ASHTON—A 23-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, near Ashton on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alberto Armando Vazquez stemmed from the stop of a northbound 2017 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup for dark windows...
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say they arrested the command chief of the Iowa Air National Guard in Polk County on Wednesday night after he reportedly drove under the influence, damaging property at Camp Dodge. KCCI reports Thomas Fennell, 57, of Sioux City, enlisted in the Iowa air National Guard...
SIOUX CITY POLICE REMOVED SEVERAL EXOTIC SNAKES FROM A HOME IN LEEDS ON THE CITY’S NORTHSIDE MONDAY NIGHT AFTER A NEIGHBOR CALLED SAYING THERE WAS A BOA CONSTRICTOR AND FEEDER MICE IN HIS HOME. POLICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 4624 HARRISON STREET AROUND 10 P.M. AND WITH ANIMAL...
ORANGE CITY—Two Orange City residents were cited about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of 22-year-old Dylan Lane Johnson and 18-year-old Cadence Makayla De Jong stemmed from them being on Landsmeer Golf Club property in Orange City after regular business hours and without permission, according to the Orange City Police Department.
BURBANK, S.D.–The Clay County, South Dakota Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Burbank woman was killed at her residence after a vehicle crashed through a garage wall late Friday morning. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s news release posted on social media, Elizabeth Williams was in the path of...
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center woman was taken to the hospital after a car versus bicycle accident in Sioux Center on Saturday, July 9, 2022. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that at about 1:10 p.m., 34-year-old Norma Lopez-Chavez of Sioux Center was driving a 2008 Chevy Avalanche eastbound on Seventh Street Northeast, in Sioux Center. They tell us that 45-year-old Linda Boote of Sioux Center was northbound on Seventh Avenue Northeast on a bicycle.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local senior living facility has a new operator in its final days thanks to the intervention of an Iowa court. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals says it learned Touchstone Senior Living was unable to remain open during the required 60-day period before it could close and went to court to seek a temporary receiver to manage the winding- down phase of the facility.
BURBANK, S.D. — One woman is dead after a car crashed through her house and into her backyard Friday morning in Burbank, South Dakota. The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that the crash happened just after 11:30 Friday morning. The car, driven by 58-year-old Joyce Hawley, crashed through a...
SIOUX CENTER—Brea Leusink of Sioux Center was crowned Little Miss Sioux County by past Little Miss Brynnley Leusink during a ceremony Sunday, July 10, at the Sioux County fairgrounds in Sioux Center. Brea is the daughter of Cody and Kimi Leusink. Check out more photos of the Fair Queen/Little...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A sentencing date has been set in the case of a Sioux City man convicted of first degree murder in the death of a toddler back in 2018. Tayvon Davis was convicted of killing the 19-month-old girl last month, as well as of multiple counts of child endangerment.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man is facing multiple charges after a reported incident outside a Sioux City Walmart. Court documents say 41-year-old Ricky Allen, of Sioux City, is accused of theft, operating a vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and several other charges. Sunday...
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man is charged with punching his mother in the face, causing injuries that led to her hospitalization in an intensive care unit. According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Kevin Maas assaulted his mother on May 12 at her Sioux City home after she refused to go with him to pick up another person.
CALUMET—A 34-year-old Calumet man was arrested about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault and second-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Henry Brandon Taumoepeau-Lewis stemmed from him damaging a 2013 GMC Acadia Denali owned by a woman he lives with while she was inside the vehicle, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
(Sioux City, IA) — A 48-year-old Sioux City man has been arrested for allegedly enticing a minor. Amilcar Felix-Gabriel is accused of contacting a sex trafficking task force member who had been posing as a 14-year-old online. KMEG/TV reports Felix-Gabriel allegedly offered 200-dollars for an hour-long sex session. When he went to meet the teen last Thursday he was arrested. He’s now being held in the Woodbury County Jail.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Children's Hospital in Omaha is opening a new clinic facility in Sioux City. The space on Sergeant Road, east of the Lakeport Commons Shopping Center, will serve as the new home for Children's Specialty Clinic in Sioux City and offer providers in eight specialties for area kids, so they can receive treatment without constantly having to travel to Omaha.
