In recent years, no city’s culinary profile has risen more quickly than Houston’s. The city is not only home to James Beard Award-winning culinarians and the most recent Top Chef installment, but it’s also a haven to some of the largest and most vibrant immigrant populations that infuse the region with unique flavors and cuisines. Still, the biggest and most diverse city in Texas is arguably one of the country’s most underrated dining destinations, and it’s just waiting to be explored. Use this as a guide to immerse yourself and taste your way through Houston’s remarkable culinary culture.

