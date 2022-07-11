ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Ubisoft won’t stop you from playing ‘Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD’ on Steam

By I. Bonifacic
Cover picture for the articleAssassin’s Creed Liberation HD owners on Steam won’t lose access to the game on September 1st, Ubisoft clarified today after a notice on Valve’s storefront suggested the title would become unplayable later this year. “Current owners of those games will still be able to access, play or redownload them,” a spokesperson...

ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Have Major GTA 5 Feature

A new GTA 6 report relays word that the next Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games will not contain one of the biggest features and key selling points of GTA 5. While Rockstar Games confirmed back in February that the next installment in the series was indeed in development, it's not formally announced the game, let alone revealed it. And because neither of these things have happened, it's consequently not said a word about the game itself. In the place of Rockstar's silence has been a metric ton of rumors and "leaks" from a wide range of sources, with everything between anonymous Reddit users to some of the most prominent journalists in the industry having something to say about what is undoubtedly the most anticipated game of all time.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Square Enix's new 'real-time' RPG out in September

The Diofield Chronicle has a demo in August too, and your save will carry over. Square Enix has announced its new strategy RPG game, The Diofield Chronicle, is arriving on Steam on September 22. The game's Steam page is here (opens in new tab) and a demo will be released August 10, the save data from which can be carried-over to the full game.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

'Kirby's Dream Buffet' looks like a mash-up of 'Fall Guys' and 'Mario Party'

Even though there's already been one major Kirby game this year, Nintendo's lovable pink puffball is making a second appearance sometime later this summer in Kirby's Dream Buffet. While Nintendo's official description is a bit sparse, Kirby's next adventure is billed as a four-player party game that will see gamers...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Prime Day 2022: Best Gaming Deals on PS5, Xbox, Razer and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Gamers are in for a treat this Prime Day with hundreds of deals on some of the most coveted consoles, accessories and games. The Xbox Series S, which has...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Users Surprised With Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Cloud have a new game to enjoy, courtesy of developer Picogram and publisher Rose Cty Games. What's particularly interesting about the new Xbox Game Pass game is that it just came to Xbox consoles yesterday after previously being console exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Garden Story, a self-described "wholesome" and "charming" action RPG about a grape.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Players Skeptical of New DLC "Leak"

An image surfaced online this week which supposedly carried with it news of new Elden Ring DLC, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, many Elden Ring players seem to be skeptical of the existence of a DLC referred to as "Barbarians of the Badlands" even if there are many more who are simply wishing DLC would come out in some shape or form. Other non-Elden Ring releases were mentioned in the supposed leak, too, though some of them only added to the skepticism.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
GAMINGbible

Rockstar Cancels Another Long-Awaited Game In Favour Of 'GTA 6', Says Insider

It looks like Rockstar is almost entirely focused on Grand Theft Auto VI at the moment, with multiple projects reportedly being put on hold in favour of the upcoming sequel. Last week reports surfaced that suggested the long-rumoured remakes of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption have been put on hold. While it was initially suspected this was in response to the fan reaction to the god-awful Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, it's since been claimed that Rockstar has decided it's time to put GTA VI ahead of everything else.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus: 17 Free Games For July Officially Confirmed

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed the 17 (yes, 17) new free games headed to PlayStation Plus on July 19. Earlier this month, Sony made Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Arcadegeddon, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. However, those subscribed to the new, pricier Extra and Premium tiers are about to get a whole lot more to sink their teeth into.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation Stars is a new loyalty program from Sony

Sony has announced PlayStation Stars, a new loyalty program for players that will reward members for completing certain activities. As the latest PlayStation blog explains, PlayStation Stars will launch later this year and players will be able to join for free and, after joining, members will be able to earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Matrix Awakens Will Only Be Downloadable For One More Day

The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 tech demo that showcased the potential for games coming this generation, will no longer be available tomorrow. If you're reading this post anytime outside of the early hours of July 9th, 2022, you are too late and the game is likely gone. The free game was released last December during The Game Awards and was partially used to help promote The Matrix Resurrections, the latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise. The game features Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in a meta experience where they talk about how realistic this kind of technology is getting and how they could basically create younger versions of themselves. It eventually transitions into a chase sequence with Neo, Trinity, and an unnamed playable character who shoots at agents that are chasing after them. After this chase, the game opens up and players are free to roam a digital city.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Grand Theft Auto 6′ must “exceed players’ expectations” says Rockstar

Whilst announcing a slow down in support of Red Dead Online, developer Rockstar Games has acknowledged player expectations regarding Grand Theft Auto 6. The Grand Theft Auto studio gave players an update regarding current and future projects in a blog post from last week (via VGC). Rockstar then addressed the task of developing Grand Theft Auto 6, and what it means going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Netflix's Resident Evil: Season 1 Review

This is a spoiler-free review for Netflix's Resident Evil, which premieres on the streaming service on July 14. Resident Evil is back in live-action, but instead of hitting the big screen, the latest adaptation in Capcom’s long-running franchise is another Netflix original show focusing primarily on classic series villain Albert Wesker. Despite my initial concerns regarding the franchise’s checkered history in non-video game media, the superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline makes for an interesting watch for the biggest Resident Evil diehards, but might be a tough sell for casual fans and especially newcomers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Delisted Metal Gear games are returning to digital storefronts

It looks like Konami is going to relist some Metal Gear games onto digital storefronts again after having previously taken them down. The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Metal Gear Twitter account. “The ‘METAL GEAR’ series released on July 13, 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox May Be Bringing Back Highly-Rated N64 Exclusive

Xbox may be reviving a beloved N64 series. The Nintendo 64 was a great generation for Nintendo. Naturally, many of the great games and series on the console, and birthed on the console, are owned by Nintendo so it's up to them to revive these IPs on Nintendo Switch. However, when Xbox acquired Rare from Nintendo back in the day, it acquired some IP alongside the studio. The most notable of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, which has also been subject to revival rumors lately. This story isn't about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters though, it's about Blast Corps.
VIDEO GAMES

