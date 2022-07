A senior executive in charge of AI and computer vision at Tesla’s Autopilot division has said he is leaving the company.Andrej Karpathy on Wednesday elaborated on his plans in a series of tweets. “It’s been a great pleasure to help Tesla towards its goals over the last 5 years and a difficult decision to part ways,” he said.“Autopilot graduated from lane keeping to city streets,” the senior executive said about his time with the company, adding that he will look forward to “seeing the exceptionally strong Autopilot team continue that momentum”.“I have no concrete plans for what’s next but...

BUSINESS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO