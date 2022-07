LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – UNLV football will open the 2027 season by playing at USC as another future game was announced by Director of Athletics Erick Harper on Friday. The Trojans, who will be members of the Big Ten Conference at that point, will welcome the Rebels to the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the third time in history on Sept. 4, 2027. USC downed UNLV 35-21 in 1997 and 43-21 in 2018.

