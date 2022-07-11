ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

People of Color Career Fair seeks to inspire and fill many healthcare roles

 3 days ago
In an effort to raise awareness and interest in a possible career in healthcare for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities, Hennepin Healthcare is holding its first-ever People of Color Career Fair in downtown Minneapolis on July 16. The career fair will highlight different career paths and available positions for both clinical and non-clinical roles, and everyone in the community is welcome to attend. The event is being held to get more people of color interested in a healthcare career, with the long-term goal in mind of decreasing health disparities.

The lack of diversity at the provider level is usually an indicator that the same holds true for most other roles within the healthcare system. It has been proven that healthcare providers of color play a critical role in delivering culturally centered care and decreasing health disparities.

“Data has shown us that the quickest way to decrease health disparities in Black and Brown populations is to have a clinician who has the same racial concordance as the patient,” exclaims Dr. Nneka Sederstrom, Chief Health Equity Officer at Hennepin Healthcare. For an ethnically diverse Twin Cities, it is imperative that healthcare organizations reflect the community and their patients at all levels and positions.

The People of Color Healthcare Career Fair will be held on July 16, at Hennepin Healthcare’s downtown Clinic & Specialty Center. From 10 am to 2 pm, participants can get help with their resume and interviewing skills. Stations will be set up to provide information on specific positions and career paths, including:

  • Health Care Assistant
  • Registered Nurse
  • Registration and Scheduling roles
  • Licensed Practical Nurse
  • Medical Assistant
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Mental Health Worker
  • Protection Officer
  • Surgical Technologist
  • And many more!

Additionally, on-site interviews will even be available for select positions during the event.

“There are so many people who are vital in making a hospital run,” explains Dr. Elizabeth Alabi, OBGYN. “Lab techs, phlebotomists, medical assistants, respiratory therapists, and of course nursing, and the list goes on and on. For those of you who are thinking that a career in medicine is something that you want, I definitely encourage you to do so.”

Hennepin Healthcare is an integrated system of care that includes a nationally recognized Level I Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center, an acute care hospital, as well as a clinic system with primary care clinics located in Minneapolis and across Hennepin County. The healthcare system has a large psychiatric program, research institute, philanthropic foundation, and includes Emergency Medical Services, which operates a large fleet of ambulances serving 14 cities in Hennepin County.

Hennepin Healthcare is the second largest employer in downtown Minneapolis with 7,000 employees. If you’re looking for a change or have always wanted to work in healthcare, attend the People of Color Healthcare Career Fair on July 16. Learn more about this great opportunity and register to attend the career fair at hennepinhealthcare.org/poccareers. All are welcome to attend.

Minneapolis, MN
