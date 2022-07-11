ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

White House: US believes Iran is set to provide Russia with unmanned aircraft, training for Ukraine war

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — White House: US believes Iran is...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bloomberg

Putin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in Ukraine

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his war in Ukraine as legal under international law at his flagship economic forum on Friday. Sitting beside him on the stage, a key ally diplomatically disagreed.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Iran#Aircraft#The Associated Press
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]

Comments / 0

Community Policy