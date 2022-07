LEWISBURG – A Northumberland County man suffered serious injuries after crashing into a utility pole along River Road in Kelly Township, Union County Sunday morning. Milton state police say injured was 58-year-old Sean Finnerty of Sunbury, and he was not using a seat belt. Troopers say he was able to drive away and go to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment, which was his original destination. There’s no word on his medical treatment status there.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO