Though recalled by San Francisco voters last month, Chesa Boudin may not have given up on efforts to reform the criminal justice system from the inside. Observers of city politics and Boudin supporters say the former public defender and S.F. district attorney, who is Jewish, has a good chance of winning his job back despite being ousted by 55% of voters on June 7. He could run either this November, in a special election, or in 2023’s regularly-scheduled DA race.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO