TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made his feelings known about the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that returns abortion access to the states. Sheriff Salazar shared a Facebook post on June 28, praising his daughters and a woman's right to choose. "I'm the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters' ability to do what they feel is right...

