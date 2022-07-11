EYBL KC Day 4 notes

In this edition of the Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back talking about how things have seemingly settled down on the conference realignment front, two weeks after both USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten. The guys talk about some of the options out there for the next steps including the Pac-12 merging with another conference, the Pac-12 making a loose alliance with another conference, the Pac-12 raiding another conference, the Pac-12 getting raided by another conference or the Pac-12 standing pat with 10 teams. There could be some big news dropping any moment, but more than likely the college football landscape will stay this way for a while until something else big happens and we start all over again.

