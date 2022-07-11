EYBL KC Day 4 notes

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Posted on 5 hrs, V I P, User Since 79 months ago, User Post Count: 6729. 5 hrsVIP. 79...
The Powercat Questions Podcast convenes on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the annual Big 12 Media Days preseason football event. Before the GoPowercat crew hits the road back to Manhattan, they recap K-State's day in Arlington on Wednesday. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
On the July 14 episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong runs through the biggest recruiting storylines of the week and previews upcoming weekend announcements. Fans can watch Wiltfong Whiparound on the 247Sports YouTube page or in the above embed. Topics of conversation include:. What's next for...
The recruiting game has changed some during the two years that Kenny Payne spent away from the college game while serving as an assistant coach with the New York Knicks. The addition of the NCAA transfer portal and the ability of student-athletes to benefit financially from their name, image and likeness has adjusted the way coaches recruit and the motivations and interests of the recruits.
In this edition of the Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back talking about how things have seemingly settled down on the conference realignment front, two weeks after both USC and UCLA announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten. The guys talk about some of the options out there for the next steps including the Pac-12 merging with another conference, the Pac-12 making a loose alliance with another conference, the Pac-12 raiding another conference, the Pac-12 getting raided by another conference or the Pac-12 standing pat with 10 teams. There could be some big news dropping any moment, but more than likely the college football landscape will stay this way for a while until something else big happens and we start all over again.
Aleksander Szymczyk, a 6-foot-11, 19-year-old forward from Germany, is expected to fill Florida’s final scholarship spot for the 2022-23 season, a source with direct knowledge of the recruitment told Swamp247. While there are limited statistics available for Szymczyk online, he has previously played for TSV Oberhaching of the ProB...
