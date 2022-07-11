Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Jonathan Kozlowski
 3 days ago

Nature.com

In situ laboratory for plastic degradation in the Red Sea

Degradation and fragmentation of plastics in the environment are still poorly understood. This is partly caused by the lack of long-term studies and methods that determine weathering duration. We here present a novel study object that preserves information on plastic age: microplastic (MP) resin pellets from the wreck of the SS Hamada, a ship that foundered twenty-nine years ago at the coast of Wadi el Gemal national park, Egypt. Its sinking date enabled us to precisely determine how long MP rested in the wreck and a nearby beach, on which part of the load was washed off. Pellets from both sampling sites were analyzed by microscopy, X-ray tomography, spectroscopy, calorimetry, gel permeation chromatography, and rheology. Most pellets were made of low-density polyethylene, but a minor proportion also consisted of high-density polyethylene. MP from inside the wreck showed no signs of degradation compared to pristine reference samples. Contrary, beached plastics exhibited changes on all structural levels, which sometimes caused fragmentation. These findings provide further evidence that plastic degradation under saltwater conditions is comparatively slow, whereas UV radiation and high temperatures on beaches are major drivers of that process. Future long-term studies should focus on underlying mechanisms and timescales of plastic degradation.
Benzinga

Tesla Supplier Panasonic Plans To Improve Battery Density: Reuters

Panasonic Energy, a major supplier to Tesla Inc TSLA, is developing a new technology to increase battery energy density by a fifth by 2030, Reuters reported. If achieved, the technology would increase the driving range of Tesla's Model Y, for example, by over 100 KM (62 miles) with the same size battery pack.
Nature.com

Insulator-to-metal transition in ultrathin rutile VO/TiO(001)

An insulator-to-metal transition (IMT) is an emergent characteristic of quantum materials. When the IMT occurs in materials with interacting electronic and lattice degrees of freedom, it is often difficult to determine if the energy gap in the insulating state is formed by Mott electron"“electron correlation or by Peierls charge-density wave (CDW) ordering. To solve this problem, we investigate a representative material, vanadium dioxide (VO2), which exhibits both strong electron"“electron interaction and CDW ordering. For this research, VO2 films of different thicknesses on rutile (001) TiO2 substrates have been fabricated. X-ray diffraction (XRD) data show that ultrathin VO2 films with thickness below 7.5"‰nm undergo the IMT between rutile insulator below Tc and rutile metal above Tc, while an ultrathin VO2 film with a thickness of 8"‰nm experiences the structural phase transition from the monoclinic structure below Tc to the rutile structure above Tc. Infrared and optical measurements on a film of 7.2"‰nm thickness, below Tc, reveal the energy gap of 0.6"‰eV in the rutile insulator phase and the absence of the 2.5"‰eV bonding-antibonding CDW structure. Above Tc, a Drude feature in the optical conductivity reveals the IMT to a metallic phase. These results suggest that for VO2 films below a critical thickness of about 7.5"‰nm, the IMT occurs in the rutile structure of VO2 without the Peierls lattice distortion.
ctemag.com

Datamark FL Series Laser Markers

The latest industrial-grade fiber laser marking and engraving technology provides reliable performance, fast cycle times, and outstanding flexibility to fit any manufacturing environment – from standalone workstations to production line integration. Datamark FL Series laser markers from Dapra Marking Solutions offer precise, repeatable, non-contact marking of metals, alloys, and...
Nature.com

Hierarchical porous carbon foam electrodes fabricated from waste polyurethane elastomer template for electric double-layer capacitors

Plastic waste has become a major global environmental concern. The utilization of solid waste-derived porous carbon for energy storage has received widespread attention in recent times. Herein, we report the comparison of electrochemical performance of porous carbon foams (CFs) produced from waste polyurethane (PU) elastomer templates via two different activation pathways. Electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) fabricated from the carbon foam exhibited a gravimetric capacitance of 74.4 F/g at 0.1 A/g. High packing density due to the presence of carbon spheres in the hierarchical structure offered excellent volumetric capacitance of 134.7 F/cm3 at 0.1 A/g. Besides, the CF-based EDLCs exhibited Coulombic efficiency close to 100% and showed stable cyclic performance for 5000 charge"“discharge cycles with good capacitance retention of 97.7% at 3 A/g. Low equivalent series resistance (1.05 Î©) and charge transfer resistance (0.23 Î©) due to the extensive presence of hydroxyl functional groups contributed to attaining high power (48.89Â kW/kg). Based on the preferred properties such as high specific surface area, hierarchical pore structure, surface functionalities, low metallic impurities, high conductivity and desirable capacitive behaviour, the CF prepared from waste PU elastomers have shown potential to be adopted as electrodes in EDLCs.
NewsBreak
Economy
Nature.com

Deep learning accurately classifies elbow joint effusion in adult and pediatric radiographs

Joint effusion due to elbow fractures are common among adults and children. Radiography is the most commonly used imaging procedure to diagnose elbow injuries. The purpose of the study was to investigate the diagnostic accuracy of deep convolutional neural network algorithms in joint effusionÂ classification in pediatric and adult elbow radiographs. This retrospective study consisted of a total of 4423 radiographs in a 3-year period from 2017 to 2020. Data was randomly separated into training (n"‰="‰2672), validation (n"‰="‰892) and test set (n"‰="‰859). Two models using VGG16 as the base architecture were trained with either only lateral projection or with four projections (AP, LAT and Obliques). Three radiologists evaluated joint effusion separately on the test set. Accuracy, precision, recall, specificity, F1 measure, Cohen's kappa, and two-sided 95% confidence intervals were calculated. Mean patient age was 34.4Â years (1"“98) and 47% were male patients. Trained deep learning framework showed an AUC of 0.951 (95% CI 0.946"“0.955) and 0.906 (95% CI 0.89"“0.91) for the lateral and four projection elbow joint images in the test set, respectively. Adult and pediatric patient groups separately showed an AUC of 0.966 and 0.924, respectively. Radiologists showed an average accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, precision, F1 score, and AUC of 92.8%, 91.7%, 93.6%, 91.07%, 91.4%, and 92.6%. There were no statistically significant differences between AUC's of the deep learning model and the radiologists (p value"‰>"‰0.05). The model on the lateral dataset resulted in higher AUC compared to the model with four projection datasets. Using deep learning it is possible to achieve expert level diagnostic accuracy in elbow joint effusion classification in pediatric and adult radiographs. Deep learning used in this study can classify joint effusion in radiographs and can be used in image interpretation as an aid for radiologists.
technologynetworks.com

Microplate Optimised for Magnetic Bead Separations

Porvair Sciences has introduced a 96-well deep well microplate designed for labs using magnetic beads for nucleic acid purification, clean up and protein purifications. The 96-well magnetic bead separation plate has a reinforced base that can be routinely centrifuged at up to 6,000x g enabling faster magnetic bead separation protocols and improved sample quality.
Nature.com

Microwave-assisted synthesis of trimethylolpropane triester (bio-lubricant) from camelina oil

Vegetable oils, whose hydrocarbon structure is very similar to that of petroleum products, are ideal renewable and sustainable alternatives to petroleum lubricants. Bio-lubricants are commonly synthesized by modifying the chemical structure of vegetable oils. In this study, microwave irradiation was applied to intensify the mass-transfer-limited transesterification reaction to produce trimethylolpropane triester (bio-lubricant) from camelina oil as a promising local energy crop. A rotatable RSM-BBD method was applied to find the optimal levels of experimental factors, namely reaction time (67.8Â min), the catalyst concentration (1.4 wt%) and the molar ratio (3.5). In these optimal levels, the reaction yield of 94.3% was obtained with desirability of 0.975. The quadratic statistical model with a determination coefficient of 97.97%, a standard deviation of 0.91 and a variation coefficient of 1% was suggested as the most appropriate model by Design-Expert software. Finally, the physicochemical properties of the purified product were in accordance with the requirements of the ISO-VG22 base oil standard.
Nature.com

Study on the cohesive shear characteristics and intrinsic modelling of the root"“tailing soil interface of Amorpha fruticosa

To study the soil consolidation effect of shrub plant roots on tailings soil and to explore the frictional characteristics of plant roots on tailings soil, three experimental conditions of the root"“soil interface were established by using a modified indoor direct shear instrument with binders such as liquid sodium silicate and cyanoacrylate to conduct direct shear frictional tests at the root"“soil interface using the roots of the typical slope protection plant Amorpha fruticosa. The Gompertz improved curve model was established by using the relationship between shear stress and shear displacement and the trend of the root"“soil interface parameter index. The results were compared between the improved Gompertz curve model and the Clough"“Duncan hyperbolic model, and a two-factor coupled improved Gompertz interfacial intrinsic structure model with normal stress and cohesive strength factor was established. The results showed that the interface shear stress and shear displacement showed strain hardening characteristics at different normal pressures for cohesive strength ratios of 1.5 and 1.7 at the root"“tailing soil interface. At a cohesive strength ratio of 1.6, strain-softening was observed from 100 to 300Â kPa and strain hardening was observed at 400Â kPa. The improved Gompertz curve model predicts the shear stress and shear displacement curves at the root"“soil interface with different cohesive strengths more reasonably than the Clough"“Duncan hyperbolic model, and the maximum accuracy can be improved by nearly 40%. The two-factor coupled improved Gompertz curve model can fit the shear stress versus shear displacement relationship at the A. fruticosa root"“tailing soil interface.
Nature.com

Social support correlates with glucocorticoid concentrations in wild African elephant orphans

Social relationships have physiological impacts. Here, we investigate whether loss of the mother/offspring relationship has lasting effects on fecal glucocorticoid metabolite (fGCM) concentrations in wild African elephant orphans several years following their mothers' deaths. We find no difference in fGCM concentrations between orphans and nonorphans, but find lower fGCM concentrations in elephants with more age mates in their family. We also unexpectedly identify lower concentrations in orphans without their natal family versus nonorphans and natal orphans, which we speculate may be due to the development of hypocortisolism following a prolonged period without familial support. An index of plant productivity (i.e. food) shows the largest correlation with fGCM concentrations. Our findings indicate no lasting differences in glucocorticoid concentrations of surviving orphan elephants who are with their family, suggest the presence of age mates may reduce glucocorticoid concentrations in elephants, and emphasize that basic survival needs are the primary regulators of the stress response.
Nature.com

Fluid transport and storage in the Cascadia forearc influenced by overriding plate lithology

Subduction of hydrated oceanic lithosphere can carry water deep into the Earth, with consequences for a range of tectonic and magmatic processes. Most of the fluid is released in the forearc where it plays a critical role in controlling the mechanical properties and seismic behaviour of the subduction megathrust. Here we present results from three-dimensional inversions of data from nearly 400 long-period magnetotelluric sites, including 64 offshore, to provide insights into the distribution of fluids in the forearc of the Cascadia subduction zone. We constrain the geometry of the electrically resistive Siletz terrane, a thickened section of oceanic crust accreted to North America in the Eocene, and the conductive accretionary complex underthrust along the margin. We find that fluids accumulate over timescales exceeding 1"‰My above the plate in metasedimentary units, while the mafic rocks of Siletzia remain dry. Fluid concentrations tend to peak at slab depths of 17.5 and 30"‰km, suggesting control by metamorphic processes, but also concentrate around the edges of Siletzia, suggesting that this mafic block is impermeable, with dehydration fluids escaping up-dip along the megathrust. Our results demonstrate that the lithology of the overriding crust can play a critical role in controlling fluid transport in a subduction zone.
Nature.com

Probiotic potential characterization and clustering using unsupervised algorithms of lactic acid bacteria from saltwater fish samples

This research aimed to isolate lactic acid bacteria from the bowel of saltwater fish to assess their potential probiotic properties. Nineteen isolates of LAB including Lactiplantibacillus plantarum, Lactiplantibacillus pentosus, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Levilactobacillus brevis, Pediococcus pentosaceus, and Pediococcus acidilactici were recognized using molecular tools. All the isolates survived in the simulated conditions of the GI tract. Auto-aggregation ranged from 01.3"‰Â±"‰0.5 to 82.6"‰Â±"‰1.4% and hydrophobicity with toluene ranged from 3.7"‰Â±"‰1.6 to 69.4"‰Â±"‰1.3%, while the range of hydrophobicity with xylene was from 02.2"‰Â±"‰1.6 to 56.4"‰Â±"‰2.1%. All the isolates of lactobacilli, pediococci, enterococci, and lactococci indicated variable sensitivity and resistance towards clinical antibiotics. Non-neutralized cell free supernatant of isolates F12 and F15 showed antimicrobial activity against all the 8 evaluated enteric pathogens. Cluster analysis of identified potential probiotic bacteria based on heat-map and PCA methods also highlighted the priority of isolates F3, F7, F12, and F15 as bio-control agents in fishery industry. The findings of this study may essentially contribute to the understanding of the probiotic potential of LAB in saltwater fish, in order to access their probiotic characterization for use as biocontrol in fishery.
Nature.com

Contrasting suitability and ambition in regional carbon mitigation

Substantially enhancing carbon mitigation ambition is a crucial step towards achieving the Paris climate goal. Yet this attempt is hampered by poor knowledge on the potential cost and benefit of emission mitigation for each emitter. Here we use a global economic model to assess the mitigation costs for 27 major emitting countries and regions, and further contrast the costs against the potential benefits of mitigation valued as avoided social cost of carbon and the mitigation ambition of each region. We find a strong negative spatial correlation between cost and benefit of mitigating each ton of carbon dioxide. Meanwhile, the relative suitability of carbon mitigation, defined as the ratio of normalized benefit to normalized cost, also shows a considerable geographical mismatch with the mitigation ambition of emitters indicated in their first submittedÂ nationally determined contributions. Our work provides important information to improve concerted climate action and formulate more efficient carbon mitigation strategies.
TechSpot

Panasonic plans to boost battery energy density 20% by 2030

Why it matters: Improving battery density would allow EV manufacturers to increase the range of their vehicles while using identically-sized battery packs. They could also opt to make some models (like sports cars) lighter and more compact if maximizing driving range isn't a priority. According to a new report from...
The Associated Press

BAE Systems Delivers Advanced M-Code GPS Products to Germany

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers for ground-based missions to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Under a contract with U.S. Space Systems Command, BAE Systems is delivering its Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE-M), providing precise geolocation and positioning capabilities in complex and contested operational environments for ground-based soldiers and vehicles and other space-constrained applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005848/en/ BAE Systems has delivered advanced M-Code GPS receivers to Germany via the Foreign Military Sales process. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Phys.org

Creating hydrogen storage materials from industrial waste

Whether it is cars, energy or mobile phones, modern society is built on metals, and our future strongly depends on these materials, too. To store hydrogen in a safe, compact and still environmentally friendly way is still a major challenge. Metal hydrides could be an appealing solution, especially for those applications where the volume and safety of the storage system is an issue—for example, in stationary storages, in hydrogen refueling stations or ships—as they can provide a very high storage density. High-purity metals are commonly used to produce these storage materials. Despite their advantages, the mining and large-scale production of these materials is a heavy burden on the environment as they emit large amounts of greenhouse gases, not to speak of the impact of mining of the raw materials on the landscape itself.
