Coronation Street reveals aftermath of Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs reunion

By Justin Harp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired the aftermath of Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs' reunion. Last week's big wedding for Fiz and former partner Phill Whittaker fizzled when Fiz admitted she wasn't in love with her new husband just hours after they exchanged vows. Phill currently has...

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young reveals pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. The reality realtor confirmed the news after sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram showing off her growing bump alongside her husband and his two children, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.
Camilla's Country Life

I watched this to get a better understanding of what she was like. She comes across well - friendly, cheerful with a noticeable sense of humour. Since the programme was about her life (in readiness for the magazine article), I was curious to see how the '3 of us in this marriage' would be tackled. I was quite shocked that this whole tragedy was glossed over dishonestly! Whilst it admitted that Camilla and Charles met up much earlier - in their younger days - it implied that she only got together with Charles once his marriage and hers had broken down. You can't expect the public to believe that when we have witnessed the first hand admittance, by Diana, of Camilla being in his life (intimately) when Diana was about to marry Charles - as was made clear in that telling televised documentary.
#Coronation Street
EastEnders: Best original Slater

Only adding the original Slaters that were introduced in September 2000, also adding Garry because he was introduced with them. I went for Garry. Although he wasn’t a Slater, his addition was brilliant and was exactly what the family needed when they were introduced. He was interesting and had potential when he first joined and was a great character until he started to become a bit of a loser and his friendship with Minty was what ruined the character for me (unpopular opinion I know) and his relationship with Dawn was overrated, I much preferred him with Lynne in his earlier time on the show.
Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 - Potential Spoilers/Discussion

All Stars 8 is currently filming and judging by the cast list its a mix of early outs/fan favourites. Alexis Michelle (Season 9) Heidi N Closet (Season 12) Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9) Jessica Wild (Season 2) Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race S1 & UKvsTheWorld) Kahanna Montrese (Season 11) Kandy Muse (Season...
Will Corrie or Emmerdale get an ITV X spin off?

I was thinking about ITV's upcoming streaming service, that will have exclusive online shows, and it got me wondering if Corrie or Emmerdale might have spin offs in the works. Maybe not soap style shows, but series based ones. The launch of ITV X does seem to coincide with the building of the Corrie Precinct set too.
Emmerdale: Thursday the 14/7/22 - " Guilt-ridden"

My fave Wacky Races car was number 2 - The Gruesome Twosome in the Creepy Coupe. Never used to win though. My fave Wacky Races car was number 2 - The Gruesome Twosome in the Creepy Coupe. Never used to win though. As its Thursday thought I better pop in...
Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall gives first tease of spin-off series

Death in Paradise fans were intrigued last month when a spin-off titled Beyond Paradise was announced, focusing on Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman back in the UK. But would a spin-off actually work without all the sun and beaches? Well, Marshall himself has now teased the new show to Digital Spy, revealing it will still feature picturesque environments but of a different kind, while the scripts have their own flavour as well.
Islander has quit the villa (spoiler)

Jacques has left, will be shown tonight. BREAKING: ITV has said that "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode." #LoveIsland. Jacques has left, will be shown tonight. It has to be connected to the argument we...
What do you think of Chris Clenshaw's work so far? CONTAINS SPOILERS

Chris Clenshaw's first episode hit out screens in June with the jubilee episode, but has only recently started from July 4th. So far he has axed some dead wood and also some others with a bit of controversy. Obviously it is still early days but it would be interesting to...
Criminal Minds revival gets huge update

Criminal Minds fans are in for more procedural adventures as the CBS series' revival has just been ordered at Paramount+. TVLine reports that the upcoming show has found a home for its ten-episode run at the streamer. The original series aired its fifteenth and final season in 2020. It had...
Dancing With the Stars USA: Season 31 Discussion

I figured that I might as well start the new season thread since we're beginning to hear some things. The show has been moved from ABC to Disney+. Executive producer Conrad Green is back, replacing Andrew Llinares, much to former host Tom Bergeron's delight. . Premiere date is Monday, September...
C5 Riptide

This is a new drama starring Jo Joyner and ex Neighbours actor Benny Turland. Will anyone be giving it a watch? I will be as I thought Jo Joyner was brilliant in both EastEnders and Ackley Bridge and Benny Turland was brilliant in Neighbours! Will anyone else be giving it a watch?
This is the BBC: 1960 documentary on YouTube

BiFilm recently uploaded this documentary to YouTube:. "First transmitted on BBC Television on 29th June 1960. Written and produced by Richard Cawston. The film, which won a British Film Academy Award, tells the story of an imaginary day in the life of the BBC. It takes viewers behind the scenes of both sound radio and television to show the BBC's huge organisation at work-engineers, planners, producers, artists, musicians, personalities - a cast of 1,200 in all. Among those who appear are: Flora Robson, John Gregson, Beryl Grey, Richard Dimbleby, Francis Williams, Richard Murdoch, Kenneth Horne, Jean Metcalfe, Cliff Michelmore, Cy Grant, Eamonn Andrews, Wynford Vaughan Thomas, Raymond Glendenning, Peter O'Sullevan, Arthur Garratt, Roy Plomley, Frank Muir, Denis Norden, Edward J. Mason, Geoffrey Webb, The George Mitchell Singers, The Television Toppers, The Allegri String Quartet. BBC Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Rudolf Schwarz BBC Northern Dance Orchestra Conducted by Alyn Ainsworth The Eric Robinson Orchestra."
