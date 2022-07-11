Coronation Street reveals aftermath of Fiz Stape and Tyrone Dobbs reunion

BiFilm recently uploaded this documentary to YouTube:. "First transmitted on BBC Television on 29th June 1960. Written and produced by Richard Cawston. The film, which won a British Film Academy Award, tells the story of an imaginary day in the life of the BBC. It takes viewers behind the scenes of both sound radio and television to show the BBC's huge organisation at work-engineers, planners, producers, artists, musicians, personalities - a cast of 1,200 in all. Among those who appear are: Flora Robson, John Gregson, Beryl Grey, Richard Dimbleby, Francis Williams, Richard Murdoch, Kenneth Horne, Jean Metcalfe, Cliff Michelmore, Cy Grant, Eamonn Andrews, Wynford Vaughan Thomas, Raymond Glendenning, Peter O'Sullevan, Arthur Garratt, Roy Plomley, Frank Muir, Denis Norden, Edward J. Mason, Geoffrey Webb, The George Mitchell Singers, The Television Toppers, The Allegri String Quartet. BBC Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Rudolf Schwarz BBC Northern Dance Orchestra Conducted by Alyn Ainsworth The Eric Robinson Orchestra."
