El Paso, TX

Wong Kim Ark won landmark birthright citizenship case at the US Supreme Court. El Paso tried to deport him anyway

By Robert Moore
 3 days ago
In 1901, a cook named Wong Kim Ark crossed from Juárez to El Paso with a unique distinction. He was perhaps the only person in the world who had a U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring him by name to be a citizen of the United States. That didn't...

Daily Mail

Lone Star State does it alone: Border agents arrest nearly 26,000 migrants at five Texas sectors in less than a week as Gov. Abbott defies Biden and puts them on buses back to the border

Nearly 26,000 migrants were apprehended by Texas-area Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents in under a week, a Monday report states. The figure is the total number of arrests across five regions of the US-Mexico border within the six-day period ending on July 9, according to documents reviewed by Breitbart.
The Independent

Republicans claimed Supreme Court simply returned abortion laws to states – but are now pushing 'fetal personhood' in Congress

Republicans argue that the US Supreme Court's decision to revoke the constitutional right to abortion care merely returned that decision back to the states. But GOP lawmakers across the US and in Congess are advancing the issue of "fetal personhood," asserting that fetuses, embryos and fertilized eggs have full protections under the law, while congressional Democrats warn that Republicans are pursuing a nationwide ban on abortion care.
The Associated Press

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman posted a massive $11 million fundraising haul during the second quarter. He's on an advertising spree that's made him a near-constant presence on television in Pennsylvania. And he grabs attention with snarky, irreverent social media posts. The only thing missing from one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races this year is the candidate himself. Fetterman, 52, has yet to return to the campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke required surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator and prompted a revelation that he had a serious heart condition. The advertisements currently on the air were recorded before the stroke. He hasn't fielded questions from the press. And when the hoodie- and shorts-wearing Fetterman did make a campaign appearance, it was under tightly controlled circumstances and without advance notice to reporters.
KRCB 104.9

Hundreds turn out for pro-choice rally in Santa Rosa

The Women's March Santa Rosa Reproductive Rights Rally saw people from around the North Bay gathering in Santa Rosa Wednesday evening to show support of reproductive rights and protest the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn federal abortion protections. Many were holding colorful and clever handmade signs and waving to passing cars honking in solidarity.   KRCB was there and asked people why they decided to come to Courthouse Square and join in the public rally. Here are some of their answers...   That was Cameron Mason, Randi from Sacramento, Matthew Malik, Leslie Graves, Tess Phliger and Jay Mullano speaking to KRCB at a pro-choice rally in downtown Santa Rosa this week. 
Reuters

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

JERUSALEM/JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 15 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will discuss energy supply, human rights, and security cooperation in Saudi Arabia on Friday on a trip designed to reset the U.S. relationship with a country he once pledged to make a "pariah" on the world stage.
Since 2008, Borderzine.com has published rich, relevant content about the borderlands produced by multicultural student journalists at UT El Paso and our partner schools across the U.S. and Mexico.

