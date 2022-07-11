Bluefield man facing several charges following domestic incident

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bluefield man faces a number of charges in the wake of a domestic incident which took place last Sunday.

Reports from Corporal Conner of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office indicate that units were dispatched to a Union Street residence when a call from a neighbor was made to report screaming from next door.

The subject, later identified as Christopher Puckett, was then said to have threatened the caller at her residence before returning to the street, choking a dog, then charging the caller.

Bluefield P.D. Officers staged in the area responded due to the escalating nature of the incident.

Officer Browning located Puckett standing in a Union Street driveway, where he witnessed Puckett remove his genitals from his pants and shake them at him in a derogatory manner.

Puckett is said to have been highly intoxicated and irate, and was placed in handcuffs to prevent further escalation.

Corporal Conner spoke with the mother Dorothy Duncan, who Puckett struck while inside the residence. Puckett was not reported to have forced entry, as he resided at the location as well.

Duncan stated she had gone to her car to retrieve the keys from Puckett, who apparently had been arguing with his wife, Jayme Dickerson.

Puckett is said to have struck Duncan with a closed fist to the face, and damaged the passenger side window of Duncan’s 2007 Buick Rainer.

Dickerson corroborated Duncan’s statement to Corporal Conner, and also stated that it was Puckett’s 21st birthday.

Corporal Conner noted that, upon securing Puckett for transport, he noticed his speech was slurred and that his breath emitted a strong odor of alcohol.

Christopher Puckett was taken into custody and faces charges of Domestic Battery, Destruction of Property, Public Intoxication, and Disorderly Conduct. He was then transported to Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for processing.