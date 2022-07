One of the most fascinating developments in the long and winding career of New-York-by-way-of-Milwaukee musician Juiceboxxx has been his willingness to question his own life choices. “Have I wasted all my life in the basement?” the forever basement-playing Juiceboxxx wondered on 2020’s It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City. Sure, Juiceboxxx always urged his listeners to “Follow Your Fucked Up Dreams” (from 2015’s Heartland 99), but in recent years, his own fucked-up dreams have been up for interrogation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO