Dubai-based upscale resale platform The Luxury Closet has launched in the U.K. As of Tuesday (July 12), the reseller’s mobile app and website, which are used by 15 million people globally, have been available to U.K. users according to a report. It is the platform’s first foray into the European market. The company announced that it intends to expand into continental Europe by the end of the year.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO