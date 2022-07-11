GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live

Recent headlines about cryptocurrency have highlighted significant declines in price over the last year. In November 2021, bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of more than $68,000, and the current price is hovering around $20,000, a steep drop. The crypto market overall is experiencing significant volatility, and crypto prices have plunged 70% from their all-time highs. Some prominent figures are declaring we're seeing the “death of crypto.” But are we, really? Let's take a look at historical cycles and price movement in order to gain perspective and context and set proper expectations for future price movement.

