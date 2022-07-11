ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GameStop’s NFT Marketplace Goes Live

By Michael Bellusci
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo-game retailer GameStop's NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace is live after being in the works since last year. The platform allows "gamers, creators, collectors and other community members to...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

UnCaged Studios Raises $24M to Support Web3 Game Developers

Web3 gaming company UnCaged Studios has raised $24 million in a Series A equity funding round, with participation from Griffin Gaming Partners, Vgames, Maverick Ventures Israel, Drive by DraftKings and 6th Man Ventures, according to a press release Thursday. The company is now valued at over $150 million, according to...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Sony wants you to know its digital collectibles are emphatically not NFTs

Sony is introducing a new loyalty program called Playstation Stars that will reward players with PSN credit and digital collectibles. The company would also like to make it abundantly clear that the move has nothing to do with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Here it is from Grace Chen, Sony’s vice president...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

How to Play Offline on PS4 and PS5

If your internet is unreliable or non-existent, we’re teaching you how to play offline on PS4 and PS5. You must activate a unique option on both consoles to enable offline play. The PlayStation digital library requires an internet connection. It means you can’t play your digital games offline. You...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Nft#Cryptocurrency#Imx#Video Game#Web3#Nft Marketplace Goes Live
CoinDesk

Solana’s Macalinao Brothers Launch $100M VC Fund

Solana developers Dylan and Ian Macalinao have debuted Protagonist, a $100 million venture capital firm and incubator fund. CoinDesk previously reported on the existence of the fund last month based on regulatory filings. “Our focus is mostly on emerging blockchains and technologies where we feel that we can add value...
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Plaid Adds Crypto Account Data to Its Platform

Plaid, an online platform that aggregates users’ financial information, said it is extending its reach to include accounts from cryptocurrency exchanges, starting with Binance.US, Kraken and Gemini. The platform is now able to show information such as balances, transactions and the type of crypto assets held from the three...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
CoinDesk

Putting Crypto Volatility in Context: What We Can Learn From the History of Bitcoin Crashes

Recent headlines about cryptocurrency have highlighted significant declines in price over the last year. In November 2021, bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of more than $68,000, and the current price is hovering around $20,000, a steep drop. The crypto market overall is experiencing significant volatility, and crypto prices have plunged 70% from their all-time highs. Some prominent figures are declaring we're seeing the “death of crypto.” But are we, really? Let's take a look at historical cycles and price movement in order to gain perspective and context and set proper expectations for future price movement.
STOCKS
CoinDesk

Satoshi Wept: How Crypto Replayed the 2008 Financial Crisis

“Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but they lend it out in waves of credit bubbles with barely a fraction in reserve.” – Satoshi Nakamoto, circa 2009. “They mistook leverage for genius.” – Steve Eisman, FrontPoint Partners, circa 2008 (portrayed by Steve...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

California Is Investigating ‘Multiple’ Crypto Lending Companies

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) is investigating several U.S.-based crypto lenders after a series of prominent lenders indefinitely halted withdrawals and transfers between user accounts, according to a press release issued on Tuesday. The department didn’t name the companies under investigation, but it did say it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program has points and collectibles but not NFTs

Sony is launching a new PlayStation Stars loyalty program later this year, and it includes “digital collectibles” rewards. PlayStation Stars will be a free service that allows PlayStation players to earn loyalty points and rewards by completing activities. Points can be redeemed for benefits, including a PSN wallet fund to put toward a game purchase.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinDesk

BlockFi Quickly Reverses Plan to Stop Accepting GBTC as Collateral

UPDATE (20:49 UTC): Adds statement from BlockFi that it is not saying it will not support GBTC as collateral. Crypto lending platform BlockFi, after asserting earlier Tuesday that it would no longer accept shares in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) as collateral for loans, reversed its position later in the day and issued a statement that, "We are not saying that we won't support GBTC as collateral moving forward."
MARKETS
CoinDesk

A16z, Variant Lead $18M Round for Lending Protocol Morpho Labs

Decentralized lending services protocol Morpho Labs raised $18 million in a funding round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Variant, with the participation of 80 other investors. Morpho is intended to plug into existing lending protocols such as Compound and Aave to offer higher yields through peer-to-peer liquidity. Morpho-Compound launched...
MARKETS
Ars Technica

PlayStation’s new “digital collectibles” are definitely not NFTs

On Thursday, Sony Interactive Entertainment posted a surprise announcement about a new service coming to PlayStation consoles. Most of the details about the new "PlayStation Stars" initiative, which resembles other gaming services' "rewards" perks, sound promising, but at Ars Technica, Sony's choice of a two-word phrase instantly put fear into our hearts: "digital collectibles."
VIDEO GAMES
CoinDesk

India's Crypto Industry Advocacy Body Disbanded

The Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), the only advocacy body representing the interests of India's crypto industry, has been disbanded by its parent organization, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), according to an official statement sent over WhatsApp. The IAMAI made the decision without discussing the matter...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

Why We Need to Build Web3 Differently

What do a 3D TV and a Web3 avatar have in common? No one asked if anyone actually needed these things. While the 3D TV is no longer around, numerous Web3 projects continue to emerge, despite any proof that they actually have everyday utility. If you look at who is building the products of Web3 and whose needs those products serve, you start to realize that the builders look a lot like the same people who built Web2.
INTERNET
CoinDesk

Rare CryptoPunk Sells for $2.6M as Collection Continues Resurgence

A rare CryptoPunk non-fungible token (NFT) sold for 2,500 ether (ETH), or roughly $2.6 million, Tuesday night, the latest major sale in the collection’s recent resurgence this summer. The ape-traited NFT is the 32nd-rarest punk in the 10,000 edition collection, according to data from analytics platform Rarity.Tools. The sale...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Brazil’s Largest Private Bank Itaú to Launch Tokenization Platform

This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Itaú Unibanco, Brazil's largest private bank, plans to launch an asset tokenization platform that transforms traditional finance products into tokens and also offers crypto custody...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy