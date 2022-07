The Zionsville Police Dept. is joining 17 other law enforcement agencies across the state in a program to assist people with cognitive disabilities. An AWARE sticker lets first responders know they might be dealing with a person with a cognitive disability or medical-related impairments who might react differently in the case of an emergency. People are asked to put the sticker in the rear window of their vehicle or by the front door of a residence to alert first responders.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO