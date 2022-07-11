ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker named Preseason All-American

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOMP3_0gbzjgGG00

OXFORD, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Ole Miss football offensive lineman Nick Broeker was selected to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-American Second Team.

Broeker is the first Rebel to be selected as an All-American this preseason. The senior out of Springfield, Illinois, was previously selected to Athlon’s Preseason All-SEC first team.

Kickoff times announced for some Ole Miss football games

A multi-year starter for the Rebels, Broeker has started all 13 games at left tackle in 2021, playing in nearly all offensive snaps (927). After starting every game at left tackle over the past two seasons, Broeker will move to left guard in 2022.

Ole Miss will open the 2022 season at home on September 3 against Troy for a 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff on SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
therebelwalk.com

David Kellum: The Voice Of and For the Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. — When you hear the name David Kellum, you automatically think, “He’s the voice of the Rebels.” However, Kellum is much more than that, both on a personal level and in the sense that he is a living, breathing book of Ole Miss history — full of stories and experiences that span over a 44-year period of covering Ole Miss athletics. It is a career Kellum chose and one that brings him great fulfillment.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Police share latest news in disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14. According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals. Authorities have used...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
WJTV 12

Father asks for help finding missing University of Mississippi student

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The father of a missing University of Mississippi student is making a public plea for help finding his son. In a video statement released Wednesday, Jimmie Lee Jr. said he was calling out to anyone who might have information that could lead to his son’s return. “I’m asking if anyone knows anything or […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Ole Miss student’s car sent to crime lab

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators announced that search warrants have been issued in the case of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. According to investigators, […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ole Miss Football#Athlon Sports#American Football#College Football#All American#Athlon S Preseason#Rebels#Sec Network#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

$1K reward offered in case of missing University of Mississippi student

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a missing University of Mississippi student being found. Oxford police said they are working with the University Police Department to use all available resources to find Jimmie Lee, who’s also known as Jay Lee. Investigators said Lee […]
OXFORD, MS
Magnolia State Live

Former Amazon worker accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from warehouses, including in Mississippi

Georgia officials say a man accused of stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from Amazon warehouses in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia has been arrested. Officials with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 5 News in Atlanta that Markece Ryans is suspected of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from the Amazon distribution center in Coweta County, near Atlanta.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vehicle belonging to missing University of Mississippi student found

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the vehicle of a missing University of Mississippi student was located on Monday, July 11. According to investigators, the vehicle belonging to Jimmie Lee, who also goes by Jay Lee, was located at a local towing company after it was removed from the Molly Barr Trails apartment complex […]
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Heat blamed for man’s death in Mississippi

SARDIS, Miss. (WREG)— The Mid-South has already experienced at least one heat-related death as temperatures climb above 100. The coroner says 82-year-old Thomas Ellis was mowing the lawn at a Sardis, Mississippi church he attended when he got sick and died about three weeks ago. They ruled his cause of death as “hyperthermia,” commonly referred […]
actionnews5.com

Whataburger announces open date for first Mid-South location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The wait for Whataburger is almost over in the Mid-South. The first location in the area is set to open Monday, July 11, at 11 a.m. in Southaven. The restaurant will be located at 176 Goodman Road. A second location, located at 6829 Getwell Road, will be opening soon as well. Whataburger did not give a specific date, but it’s expected to open in the coming weeks.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores July 5-11

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy