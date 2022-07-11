ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black households hit harder by inflation, UC San Diego study finds

By City News Service
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack families experience higher and more volatile inflation, impacting prices on groceries and household essentials, according to a report published Monday with research from UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy. The study, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, looked at inflation for Black compared...

#Uc San Diego#Inflation#Income Inequality#Poverty#Interest Rates#Racism#School Of Global Policy#The Federal Reserve Bank#Ucsd
