Black households hit harder by inflation, UC San Diego study finds

Yesterday the FDA approved the nation’s fourth coronavirus vaccine. Unlike other previously available mRNA shots, Novavax is a protein-based vaccine. Next, this Saturday, the San Diego Pride Parade returns to the streets of Hillcrest. This and other Pride events mark the return of fully in-person festivities for the first time since the pandemic began. Plus, UC San Diego Health has opened a new headache treatment center offering a wide array of therapies for migraines and other kinds of persistent headache pain. And, a free mental health program is improving the lives of immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers in San Diego. Also, San Diego is among the most sought after destinations for college students in the nation. But when it comes to keeping people around after they’ve graduated, the region doesn’t do so well in comparison to other big California metros. Finally, cannabis advocates in Tijuana are working towards a future where adult-use cannabis is finally legal in Mexico. Not only are they working to get the laws changed in Mexico, but they are also trying to change the perception of cannabis at the border - which has long been associated with Mexican drug cartels.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO