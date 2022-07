SMITHFIELD – KS Bank was just named among the top extraordinary banks in the United States by The Institute for Extraordinary BankingTM. KS Bank was recognized with the Institute’s BankyTM Award for its commitment to strong community banking. This recognition is given to top community banks across the country to help people find the best banks in their communities. They also received the Above-and-Beyond Customer Service BankyTM Award for their systems and follow-through that create a consistent level of proven, exemplary customer service. Additionally, they were awarded the Thought Leader BankyTM Award for raising the standards of banking practices with excellence in unique and cutting-edge practices while achieving exemplary financial results.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO