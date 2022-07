A new poll of the 10th Congressional District from progressive firm Data for Progress has New York City Council Member Carlina Rivera leading the Democratic primary field with 17% of likely voters’ support. Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou was second with 14% and former House impeachment counsel Dan Goldman close behind with 12%, while former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was in seventh place, with 5%. Some 27% of those polled said they were not sure who they would vote for in the Aug. 23 primary.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO