STREATOR, Ill. – Five people were injured in LaSalle County when they got electrocuted as they installed a gutter on a house. The sheriffs office in LaSalle County says it happened in rural Streator. The employees of an area gutter company were installing seamless gutters on a home when one of the gutters touched a power line, electrocuting all five of them, and causing them to fall 25 feet.

LASALLE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO