MOUNT OLIVE – “Going back to school is like a baby first learning how to walk,” said University of Mount Olive (UMO) Alumnus Matthew Phillips of Princeton, NC. “Taking that first step is the hardest and you may fall down, but keep getting up and moving forward. It gets easier. When you feel like it is getting too much, turn to God, ask for His strength, His wisdom, and His guidance.”

PRINCETON, NC ・ 14 HOURS AGO