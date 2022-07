ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Ian Poulter had a rough start on Thursday morning at the Open Championship, but he rebounded in a big way. Poulter, one of the several LIV Golf defectors, was booed on the opening tee of the Old Course when he started his round at 7:08 a.m. local. It got worse, as he snap-hooked his drive out of the first fairway and all the way across the 18th fairway. It came to rest just feet away from the spectator gates, narrowly saving him from going out of bounds.

