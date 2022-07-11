Hakeem Waheed Muhammad charged in April 7 murder

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 11, 2022 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who, in April, is suspected to have fatally shot another man in the process of a robbery has been charged with second-degree murder after previously being convicted of aggravated robbery.

Due to the violent nature of the crime and the unknown whereabouts of the defendant, the state is asking for a warrant, police say.

Investigators say the alleged assailant, Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, is responsible for the death of another man while in possession of a firearm.

Muhammad is said to have shot the victim with a handgun that he openly brandished before an argument ensued. Muhammad then drove away, police say. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm stemming from prior convictions.

The victim was 29-year-old Devan Trevon Dampier of Minneapolis. According to the police, he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.