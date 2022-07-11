ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad charged in April 7 murder

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsEvR_0gbziNim00

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 11, 2022 01:11

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who, in April, is suspected to have fatally shot another man in the process of a robbery has been charged with second-degree murder after previously being convicted of aggravated robbery.

Due to the violent nature of the crime and the unknown whereabouts of the defendant, the state is asking for a warrant, police say.

Investigators say the alleged assailant, Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, is responsible for the death of another man while in possession of a firearm.

Muhammad is said to have shot the victim with a handgun that he openly brandished before an argument ensued. Muhammad then drove away, police say. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm stemming from prior convictions.

The victim was 29-year-old Devan Trevon Dampier of Minneapolis. According to the police, he was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIMT

Minneapolis standoff ends with man shot to death by police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early Thursday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Neighbors recount deadly standoff on 21st Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- All day Thursday, 21st Avenue was taped off as an active investigation by the BCA. It was a scene that kept many in this neighborhood awake the night before."It was an unbelievable amount of sirens," said Delandry Holland, who lives in an apartment down the block from where the shooting happened, "I couldn't get any sleep because all the noise, the helicopters, the lights on, and it was just kind of chaotic."The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. A witness shot a cell phone video shot, which WCCO edited, showing the suspect breaking out his top floor window.Seconds...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people are expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night in north Minneapolis. Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find "evidence of gunfire, a rifle, and blood outside of a business."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Jay Boughton Murder Trial: Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly testifies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jurors heard more compelling testimony Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.Jamal Smith is charged with shooting Jay Boughton on a highway in Plymouth last summer.Among the witnesses Wednesday in the Hennepin County courtroom was the suspect's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin. She clearly did not want to be there, testifying only because of a subpoena, and telling the court she still talks to Smith every day -- even after the court ordered him not to. Her testimony connected some important dots, including how she's the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis searching for "change agent" to be chief of police

At the center of the city's work to rebuild the public's relationship with police is the search for a new top cop.Finding the next chief of police takes time. But for Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw, it's worth every second, and it's personal."Over 30 years ago my mom moved her family here for a safer better life and so when you hear your neighbors say they don't feel safe and they don't want to go down the block for certain things like it just hurts me because I know 30 years ago this was my safe place," said Vetaw.But with an...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
KARE 11

Day 3: Jurors watch Jamal Smith Facebook video post

MINNEAPOLIS — It was a crucial day in the Highway 169 shooting trial, as Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly took the stand and the jury saw, for the first time, the video Smith posted on Facebook hours before. Smith is accused of firing a single shot that struck Jay Boughton...
PLYMOUTH, MN
740thefan.com

Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman charged with murder after running over ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 34-year-old woman is charged with murder for running over her ex-boyfriend early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.Deandra Sharber, of Crystal, is charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in a case that marked the 46th homicide in Minneapolis this year.  According to a criminal complaint, Sharber struck her ex with a Jeep Cherokee near the intersection of 17th Street East and 1st Avenue South in the city's Stevens Square neighborhood. First-responders found the victim alive, and emergency crews brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died roughly 45 minutes later.Sharber told officers that she "pulled up on" her ex to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge allows new evidence in baseball coach murder trial as defense tries deflecting blame

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecuting attorneys continued with their onslaught of expert witnesses on Thursday in the murder trial of Jamal Smith, the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.Smith's defense team, however, won a key concession from the judge; a ruling that opens the door for him to pursue an "alternative perpetrator" defense. Smith is charged with shooting Jay Boughton on a highway in Plymouth last summer.In an order released Thursday morning, Judge Nicole A. Engisch ruled that evidence of a picture showing Brandon Smothers, another passenger in the suspect's vehicle holding a weapon is admissible. Also allowed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wcco Digital Update
tcbmag.com

Door to Door to Danger

A delivery driver was assaulted and carjacked on the University of Minnesota campus in mid-April. Last July, a DoorDash delivery driver was shot and wounded in Minneapolis’ Hawthorne neighborhood during an attempted carjacking. Recently, the family of Amir Locke, killed during a no-knock warrant police raid of his cousin’s house, says Locke had a permit to carry a gun for protection in part because he was a delivery driver for DoorDash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
AMERY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Faribault police: Man who pointed gun at officers during standoff in custody

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- An hourslong standoff in Faribault ended early Thursday morning with a 39-year-old man in custody.Faribault police say that the man confronted two other men who were walking along the 400 block of Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The two men told police that he pointed a handgun at them while yelling and swearing. The man then went back to his apartment.Rice County deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to speak with the man, but he held a baseball bat and continued to curse before going back inside.According to police, negotiators arrived on scene and heard the man yell "shoot me." Officials say they heard a window break, and then the man pointed a handgun at the officers.Officers then obtained a search warrant and SWAT officers deployed munitions into the apartment. The man dropped his handgun, but refused to comply with officers. Officials say he walked towards his handgun, which is when SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.The man was taken into custody shortly after 4 a.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

1 shot in South St. Paul, suspect in custody

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say one man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon. It happened on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South. The man shot is expected to recover. The South St. Paul Police Department said one...
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

Judge bans yellow clothing in courtroom for Jamal Smith trial

MINNEAPOLIS -- The judge presiding over the trial for the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach has banned yellow clothing inside the courtroom. Jamal L. Smith faces multiple charges related to the shooting death of Jay Boughton on July 6, 2021. When testimony began on Monday, dozens of Boughton's family, friends and ballplayers were in attendance at the Hennepin County Courthouse, all of them dressed in yellow shirts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy