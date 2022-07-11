ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Mosaic Artist Irina Charny Holds Exhibition at Sherman Library & Gardens

By Astgik Khatchatryan
orangecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t get there by degrees. I have a bachelor’s in math and a master’s in library science, but I’ve always been interested in art, and I was always making things. In the ’90s, we were living in Pasadena and after an earthquake, our fireplace was damaged. I had seen pictures...

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide July 2022

Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle Guide in July 2022. Laguna Beach Full Moon Drum Circle is Wednesday July 13 2022. The Laguna Beach Drum Circle is an informal organic monthly event that encourages musicians, dancers, singers to come together under the full moon at the ocean. The gathering is...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Wild Rivers' Returns to Orange County After Decade-Long Hiatus

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine is finally open after being closed for 11 years. The new park is 50% larger than the original, with over 20 acres of fun, and 20 family-friendly attractions for both thrill-seekers and those looking for more low-key excursions. Four of the attractions are six-person...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Enjoy wacky food at the OC Fair starting this Friday!

COSTA MESA (July 12, 2022) – The annual OC Fair is returning on Friday and that means it’s time for unexpected combinations of sweet and savory treats to eat. New items range from a float topped with hot Cheetos to a brand-new take on potstickers and even a sandwich topped with Cap’n Crunch.
COSTA MESA, CA
NBC San Diego

OC's Haunted Car Wash to Put Halloween Fans in a Lather

Bright, cloudless summer days send plenty of people to their local car wash, all to get a gleaming scrub-up, the kind that will help their auto stay snazzy in the brilliant sunshine. But rolling into a car wash when the moon is high? And knowing the spume-filled passageway may be...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mission Viejo, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Pasadena, CA
Entertainment
newportbeachindy.com

Stunning New Luxury Destination VEA Newport Beach Welcomes Visitors

That’s not the only superlative that guests at the new VEA Newport Beach will be using when they see this sensational hotel transformation. Formerly the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa, the property underwent an extensive refresh – more like a rejuvenation or rebirth – and became VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Hotel & Spa.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
irvineweekly.com

Wild Rivers Water Park Splashes Into Irvine

With a soft opening held on Sunday, July 10, it’s safe to say Wild Rivers was a splash with the Irvine community. “After more than a decade, it was amazing to welcome back guests to Wild Rivers in Irvine. Wild Rivers means so much to so many people and to see all those smiling faces on opening day was a dream come true. We’ve heard from many of our guests that the opening day experience exceeded their expectations. We can’t wait to welcome back everyone to the new Wild Rivers with 20 acres of WILD wave pools, water slides, lazy river rides, and more at Irvine’s Great Park.” – Mike Riedel.
IRVINE, CA
Cleverly Catheryn

Knott's Coaster Campout in Buena Park

This is no ordinary camping trip! The Coaster Campout is your opportunity to camp for one night at Knott’s Berry Farm August 27-28, 2022. The Coaster Campout package includes parking, two-day admission for each camper to enjoy both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark on August 27th and 28th, a camp spot for your tent, and a continental breakfast! Check-in at the north gate of the California Park Pavilion must be done on August 27 from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.
BUENA PARK, CA
visitnewportbeach.com

The Perfect Balboa Island Itinerary for Summer

In search of the perfect daycation? Balboa Island in Newport Beach is the perfect place to spend a carefree day by the bay. This charming neighborhood is home to a medley of quaint boutiques, locally owned restaurants, historic homes and plenty to do and see. Spend an afternoon with your toes in the sand, watching the boats cruise by, and don’t forget to treat yourself to an iconic Balboa Bar! Here’s your guide to a sun-drenched day (or week) on Balboa Island.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Library Science#Glass Pieces#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Sherman Library Gardens
newsantaana.com

Flea-borne disease detected in Orange County

There have been more human cases of flea-borne typhus detected in Orange County. The key to preventing this disease is to prevent humans from coming into contact with fleas. Pets must be treated at regular intervals with appropriate flea control products. Flea-borne typhus, formerly called murine typhus, is a bacterial...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Westerly School of Long Beach celebrates graduates bound for preferred high schools

“Back when I was in 4th grade, I wanted nothing more than to be in 8th grade. Now that I’m here and standing on this stage, I don’t want to leave.” -Kailyn Nguyen, Westerly School Class of 2022 Westerly School, the sole independent school in Long Beach serving roughly 175 K-8th grade students, recently celebrated […] The post Westerly School of Long Beach celebrates graduates bound for preferred high schools appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
Cory M. Arnold

Parking sucks in long beach

Parking sucks in long beach (u/ChipSamurai) We not even gonna talk about TruckGuy right next to him in half the crosswalk? (u/RabbitSlayre) ...and a Toyota. (u/slo_roller) Two kittens still looking for forever homes fromu/Adulting_
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County events

As summer festivals continue, here are some upcoming events in Orange County that you can attend. Bring your friends and family to the county’s annual fair from July 15 to Aug. 14 at 88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. The 23-day run event will provide various forms of entertainment including a Led Zepplica musical performance, a stand-up from Trevor Noah, and multiple vehicle derbies. You can also participate in competitions by submitting any photography, crafting, and woodworking work online.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

EFFORT STARTED TO CREATE NEW NATIONAL MONUMENT IN THE CALIFORNIA DESERT

Momentum is building to create a new national monument in the portion of the Colorado Desert in Eastern Riverside County where tribal ancestral homelands are under threat. Bordering the southern edge of Joshua Tree National Park, the proposed national monument will expand wilderness areas and designate a new wild and scenic river to preserve a portion of Mission Creek as a year-round desert water source.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thelog.com

Entangled Grey Whale Rescued off Dana Point Coast

DANA POINT— Early in the morning on June 15, a 28-foot juvenile gray whale was spotted entangled in a gillnet off the coast of Laguna Beach. The whale was monitored by a team of boats, allowing a better chance that the whale could be helped. After a three-hour effort...
DANA POINT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
point2homes.com

19962 Villa Medici, Yorba Linda, Orange County, CA, 92886

Gorgeous upgraded single level home on a rare huge premium lot! Located in the highly coveted Villaggio community! This lovely home offers 2 ample size bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious office which can be converted to a bedroom by adding a closet. Step through the front door you’ll be delighted with the bright and open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. The living room with lots of windows and a cozy fireplace. The front office is to the left through the beautiful French doors. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and full backsplash, 5-burner stovetop, stainless steel appliances - double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and a large breakfast island offering ample storage & counter space. The kitchen is open to the large formal dining room, which has a slider to the beautiful backyard. The bright & airy main bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and also has direct access to backyard through a slider. Its main bath has an oversize soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, two vanity areas and sinks, and a large walk-in closet! The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and is full of natural light. Additional features include full secondary bath, laundry room, 2 attached one-car garages with epoxy flooring (one garage with direct access to inside the house and one to the backyard), water filtration/softener system, tankless water heater, and dual pane windows and sliders for great insulation during the summer & winter months. The immense travertine paved backyard is beautifully designed with elegance and simplicity yet provides plenty of space in the raised planters for fruit trees (tangerine, loquat, kumquat, guava, and wax apple), flowers and vegetables. You can relax in the gorgeous private backyard with morning coffee & sunset tea, bird watching, or cool evening conversations. The gated association pool, spa and playground are few steps away. No Mello-Roos, award winning Placentia Yorba Linda Unified schools, walking distance to Yorba Linda High School, minutes’ drive to downtown, the new theaters, library, YL Cultural Art Center, and YL Town Center. This home truly offers exceptional value and awaits you to make it your new dream home! Professional photos will be uploaded as soon as they are available.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy