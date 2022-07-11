New CEO for Valencia Manufacturer

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Today, FreeWheel announced that it has named Katy Loria as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Lawlor as Chief Operations and Service Officer, and Chris Rouser as Head of Human Resources. Based in New York, Loria, Lawlor, and Rouser will serve as key members of the FreeWheel Executive Leadership team and invest in FreeWheel’s people, clients, software, and services to serve as the connective tissue within the video advertising ecosystem and provide global technology solutions for the future of TV advertising. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005135/en/ FreeWheel announced that it has named Katy Loria as U.S. Chief Revenue Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO