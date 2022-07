BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Police says a church which was torched in a deliberate act of arson was a storied landmark in Raleigh County. Trooper D.L. Daniels arrested three people connected to the fire which leveled the historic St. Colman Roman Catholic Church in the Shady Spring area.. Charged are Braxton Allan Miller, 18, of Charleston and 19-year-old James Dean Elmore, of Beckley. The third suspect is a juvenile from Beckley. Trooper Daniels said the incident caused a lot of anger in the community.

