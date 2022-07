TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A jury returned a guilty verdict Thursday afternoon in the murder trial of Brandon Pritcher. Pritcher was convicted of the murder of his 7-year-old son Leeam. Pritcher was arrested in September of 2020 after authorities were called to the 3100 block of South 9 1/2 Street for an unresponsive child. The boy was transported to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis where he later died. According to court documents, medical professionals found several bruises and abrasions on the child.

