ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Hillsborough, Pasco school districts pushing for millage rate hike to deal with staffing shortages

By Erik Waxler
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UvFq1_0gbzf7Dg00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County school district said they have 364 open instructional positions, and that’s about double the openings from the same time last year.

“That’s insane. That’s really high,” said school district spokesperson Steve Hegarty.

Hegarty said one reason it’s so tough to fill those positions is that Pasco Schools' salaries are not competitive with surrounding counties.

Voters in Pinellas and Hernando County already approved a referendum to raise salaries.

Hillsborough schools' pay is higher than Pasco and they are pushing for a referendum too.

“We are losing a lot of people. We are having trouble recruiting people. And that solution is the same solution that other districts have come up with over the last several years,” said Hegarty.

Raising local millage rates means more property tax revenue and that money is set to go to schools for non-administrative salaries.

A group called Lift Up Pasco said they are trying to educate the public about why that’s so important.

“I know that people are suffering because of inflation and higher cost for so many things. Teachers are too. So giving a little bit more to help schools and teachers and non-administrators is going to go a long way to make sure we keep the best teachers in Pasco County,” said Linda Cobbe.

In Hillsborough County, there are several community meetings planned where voters can talk to superintendent Addison Davis.

A 1-mill referendum will be on the ballot next month.

One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of property value.

The district wants to use the money to recruit and retain experienced teachers and support staff.

“We know that throughout the state of Florida 21 school districts currently have an increased millage. And the bulk of those school districts are using that to be able to recruit the best and the brightest every single day,” said Hillsborough County superintendent Addison Davis.

If it’s passed, the millage hike would cost homeowners about $125 a year for those with a home value of $150,000.

If your home value is $300,000, you’d pay about $275 more a year.

The Pasco School district said if the referendum passes, it will not take the place of future employee salary increases.

The Hillsborough County School District has several meetings planned to inform people about the proposed millage hike. The next meeting is on Wednesday, July 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Armwood High School.

Additional meetings are scheduled on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, July 20 at Sumner High School
  • Monday, July 25 at Alonso High School
  • Wednesday, July 27 at Riverview High School
  • Tuesday, August 2 at Gaither High School

The meetings will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Two virtual meetings will also be held on Monday, August 1 at noon and 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the proposed millage hike visit Hillsborough County Public Schools here.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Pasco County, FL
Government
County
Pasco County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Pasco County, FL
Education
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
newsfromthestates.com

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco has the most sinkholes in the state. It’s got more nudist resorts than the rest of the country. The Klan once adopted a highway here. And now the place is infested with giant African land snails.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Pasco County firefighters continue to push for cancer payout

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Pasco County attended the county's commissioners meeting Tuesday as they anticipate answers regarding a push for a cancer payout. “We’re hoping for the commissioners to meet with their private attorneys that they settle the lawsuit with and pay our member $25,000 that is a state statute,” IAFF Local 4420 District 3 Representative Dixon Phillips said.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millage#School Districts#Pasco Schools#Lift Up Pasco
usf.edu

Orlando Health announces plans to build a 300-bed hospital in Pasco County

Orlando Health Wiregrass Ranch Hospital is slated for the Wiregrass Ranch community in Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa. An opening date has not been announced. Orlando Health is adding to its footprint in the Tampa Bay area, this time announcing plans for a new hospital in the Wiregrass Ranch community of Pasco County.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
fox13news.com

Pinellas County's largest homeless shelter to close down

The largest shelter for homeless families in Pinellas County is closing for good. Grace House blames the Juvenile Welfare Board for cutting off some of their funding, but the board pointed the finger back at Grace House, saying the shelter wasn't being run efficiently.
ABC Action News WFTS

988 launches Saturday as new suicide prevention hotline

TAMPA, Fla. — A new suicide prevention hotline launches nationally Saturday. A call or text to 988 will connect callers to trained professionals ready to help. Ken Gibson is the Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations for the crisis Center of Tampa Bay. He says the call center that answered previous calls for help will still be the ones picking up the phone.
FLORIDA STATE
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy