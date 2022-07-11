ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle reservations to soon be required for Eldorado Canyon State Park

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7INk_0gbzedDm00

Vehicle reservations to soon be required for Eldorado Canyon State Park 00:26

Heading to Eldorado Canyon State Park anytime soon? You're going to need a vehicle entry reservation starting July 23.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife made the announcement on July 11, saying they will start accepting reservations made in advance on July 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDZjT_0gbzedDm00
CPW

"This is the first Colorado state park to implement a timed entry system," CPW stated in a news release.

The agency says the reservations apply to Saturdays, Sundays and holidays between July 23 and Sept. 15.

Those entering the park via walking in or the free shuttle service will not need a reservation.

RELATED: Audit Reveals Colorado Parks And Wildlife Staffers Closed Campsites To Benefit Family, Friends

"Reservations will be based on approximately 90 percent of the park's total parking capacity (200 vehicles) and will be available 30 days in advance. A minimal number of permits will be available 24 hours in advance," officials said.

You can make a two-hour reservation online by selecting "Visit a Park" and "Daily Entrance" on CPW's website , or by calling 1-800-244-5613. Reservations are available between 5:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Those with a state parks pass can make reservations for free.

CPW expects to implement the same system between May 15 and Sept. 15 of next year.

