I took my first diet pill at 15. It took me years to finally love my body as it is.

By PollyAnna Brown
 3 days ago
  • Growing up, I was curvier than my friends, and in a pre-Kardashian era, I felt like I didn't fit in.
  • I stole my mom's diet pills from the medicine cabinet and went from a size 11 to a 2 in months.
  • I'm still working on loving my body as it is, but I've made huge progress by not taking those pills.

