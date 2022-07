East Bay Township — From the former clubhouse of the closed Mitchell Creek Golf Course, Jennifer Jay can see the property’s past, as well as its future. The outlines of greens can still be seen, but the manicured grass is giving way to scrub brush. Tee markers are gone, but bears have been marking the area with poop. A family of wood ducks have made a home in what used to be a water hazard, and a bald eagle’s nest, 50 feet up in a white pine, is a sand wedge away from a former fairway.

