Apparel

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Canyon Purple”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand, as always, saves their best releases for the second half of the year. And alongside another Retro of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red,” Fall 2022 will usher in a couple of Air Jordan 4s, including but not limited...

sneakernews.com

sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Stash “QUAI 54”

Some of the pieces from the upcoming Quai 54 collection — such as the Air Jordan 7 and quite a few apparel staples — have already been unveiled, building up hype for the event in July. And as further revealed today, an Air Jordan 1 Stash is also in the works.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 Low Womens “Expression”

Jordan Brand has done well in catering to their female audience, as they’ve gradually increased the frequency of WMNS Exclusives every season. And 2022 may be their most exciting effort yet, as we’ll soon see upcomers like the Air Jordan 5 “GORE-TEX” and the Air Jordan 5 Low “Expression,” the latter of which has just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 IE Low “Light Orewood Brown”

The Air Jordan 11 IE Low is set to make a return in the late Fall season, introducing a brand new colorway concept fit for the modern era of footwear trends. While original colorways such as the “Bred” and retro-inspired options like the “Black/Cement” have kept fans satisfied, it’s about time Jordan Brand offered up colorways that befit the vintage look that continues to grip the sneaker community. This “Light Orewood Brown” partly captures the effect, blending the off-cream hue with shades of grey, while a white toe-cap and midsole freshens up the look. We can imagine the best sneaker DIYers to apply some of their own aged flair, so stay tuned to see what gets cooked up once these hit retail.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion In “Black”

As Nike Air Max technology continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, the revolutionary application has led the way to one of the most jarring designs from the brand in recent memory: the Air Max Scorpion. Little has been unveiled via official channels, but leaked and professional imagery of the shoe...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” To Release On February 24th, 2023

If you’re fixated on sneaker releases of the future, another release date from the recently revealed batch of 2023 Jordans has been confirmed — the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”. This women’s exclusive drop is scheduled to release on February 24th of next year, adding to what will certainly be a jam-packed month of must-have offerings from the Jumpman brand.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red”

Sometimes the subtlest of changes can make the most drastic of differences. This upcoming Air Jordan 9 “Fire Red” is an example of these impactful modifications, because the simple addition of Fire Red has given a quick facelift to the Air Jordan 9. Grey is not a stranger...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Release Postponed To September 10th

The extended wait for the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” just got a tad longer. Originally expected to launch on August 6th, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” has been postponed to September 10th, 2022. While it’s not clear why this delay has occurred, these release date changes have become the norm in this day and age, with updates coming even the day before of an intended launch.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Ale Brown”

While the consumer product space may no longer see a need for it, the Nike Air Trainer 1 continues to appear in original styles in celebration of its 35th anniversary. Designed by Tinker Hatfield to address the multi-sport segment of the market in 1987, the Air-cushioned silhouette has reveled in a series of special releases an collaborations over 2022’s first six months. “Ale Brown,” “Limestone” and “Valerian Blue” hues come together across the sneaker’s upper and sole unit, with the lightest of the three aforementioned colors animating suede panels around the toe, across the mid-foot and at the heel. Lockdown straps at the vamp forgo any Travis Scott-informed modification, as does the spine with its lack of pocket.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At The Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

Historically, the Air Jordan 2 Low has been a more neglected proposition within #23’s eponymous signature sneaker series, but the silhouette has become an exciting offering over the last year. Recently, Detroit’s Two 18 boutique was linked to a pair of the lifestyle-focused model, though the sneakers were initially...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT “25 Years In China”

2022 marks the 25th Anniversary of the Jumpman’s entry into Chinese markets. To celebrate the occasion, the brand has prepared a number of commemorative releases, many of which have begun to surface via official images. Joining the Air Jordan 12 as well as the Jordan 312 Low is none...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
sneakernews.com

Overgrown Vines Wrap The Swoosh Of This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Just a few seasons ago, Nike dedicated colorways to flora of all kinds, documenting them along the uppers of many an Air Force 1. And though less detailed compared to these prior efforts, this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid proves that the brand still maintains their green thumb. Not all...
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Jumpman Pro Is Returning For Its 25th Anniversary

The Jordan Jumpman Pro is returning in 2022 twenty-five years after its initial release. As the first Team Jordan model to release under the Jordan Brand sub-label in 1997, the Jordan Jumpman Pro looks to recapture some of the nostalgia a quarter-century after its initial drop. A white/red colorway has appeared via official images (albeit in kids sizes); surprisingly, this “Chicago” theme is not an original colorway, although some may guess that to be. Just four versions were available in 1997, but the re-issues in 2008 and 2017 introduced a plethora of new ones.
sneakernews.com

The Unreleased Air Jordan 8 “Paprika” Sample Is Releasing In September

Jordan Brand is diving deep in the unreleased sample archives for an upcoming release that has never seen the light of day on a store shelf. The shoe in question is this white, black, and red colorway of the Air Jordan 8 that first surfaced back in 1993 during the silhouettes initial run.
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Sunny With This Air Max 97

The Nike Air Max 97 is expected to close out its 25th anniversary with a return to the original “Silver Bullet” colorway. Before, however, it’s dressed up in a straightforward “White” and yellow ensemble. Everything from the full-length Air Max unit underfoot to the pull...
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Stealth”

Back in 2021, the Jumpman ushered in the return of the Air Jordan 5 “Stealth.” And soon, for their Fall 2022 line-up, the brand is applying the same color to two silhouettes: the Air Jordan 12 and the Air Jordan 1, the latter of which just surfaced via official images.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Gets A Spark With “Magic Ember”

The Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 may be helping Christian Tresser’s original design celebrate its 25th anniversary, but it’s also cementing itself as one of the brand’s most compelling eco-friendly options to date. Recently, the trail-inspired, partly-recycled proposition emerged in a mix of “Black,” “Magic Ember,” “Hyper...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 9 "Olive-Concord" Drops Next Year: First Look

One of the more underrated Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. This was the first Jordan Brand shoe released while Michael Jordan was gone playing baseball, so it never really caught on the way the previous models did. Regardless, it is a shoe that is always getting new colorways, and there is no doubt that fans have been appreciative of these new offerings.
