She Wants Revenge is set to embark on the first leg of their Disappear Tour starting this August with special guest appearances by D’Arcy, Fleece Kawasaki and Creature of Doom on selected dates. Due to high demand and a sold-out show, She Wants Revenge has added a second Los Angeles show at The Fonda Theater for Wednesday, August 31st.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO