Pennsylvania State

Biggest 'supermoon' of the year will be visible Wednesday

FOX43.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENNSYLVANIA, USA — Those who missed June's supermoon have another chance to catch the event, as another supermoon will be visible Wednesday, July 13. July's full moon brings its orbit...

www.fox43.com

The Independent

Astronomers spot weird star that is travelling faster than any like it

Astronomers have now observed the fastest fading nova ever recorded, a stellar explosion that led  researchers to an array of bizarre traits that could help them better understand the death process of stars and its connection to interstellar chemistry.A nova is a massive explosion that results when a small, but very dense and gravitationally powerful white dwarf star siphons so much material from a nearby companion star that the star stuff ignites in an uncontrolled thermonuclear reaction on the white dwarf’s surface. Such explosions can be incredibly bright, and typically take many days to weeks to fade.But V1674 Hercules, a...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Supermoon: What is July full moon phenomenon and when will it appear?

The full moon that rises on Wednesday evening will appear bigger and brighter than any other this year, as it coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth.Known as a supermoon, the celestial spectacle will officially peak when the Moon is at its perigee at 9am GMT (5am EDT) on the morning of 13 July, 2022. To the casual skygazer, the Moon will also appear full for 24 hours either side of its perigee, though the best time to see the supermoon will either be before sunrise on Wednesday or after sunset. The supermoon will appear 14 per cent...
ASTRONOMY
Andrei Tapalaga

Seven Planets Will Align Tomorrow for the First Time in 18 Years

The conjunction of the seven planets is before sunrise between June 24 and 27Manvendra Singh/Pixabay. On June 24 at dawn, seven planets from our solar system will align for the first time in 18 years. Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus will align in the early hours of Friday. The magical event has been named June 24 conjunction.
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
ZDNet

On July 12, we'll see the universe like never before

On July 12, the world will have a new perspective of the universe, when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) mission releases its first set of full-color images as well as spectroscopic data. One of the photos to be released is the deepest image of our universe that has ever been taken, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on Wednesday.
ASTRONOMY
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth is moving through the remains of ancient supernovae

Scientists have discovered a massive cloud of radioactive dust below the oceanic waves: suggesting that the planet could be passing through the remains of an exploded star. For thousands of years, the Earth has been experiencing contact with the iron isotope, iron-60, that is usually created in supernovae. Researchers believe that this could be because we are passing through an interstellar cloud of dust that goes back to millions of old supernovas.
The Independent

Nasa shares stunning image from James Webb telescope

While the world waits for Nasa to release the first fully processed images from the now operational James Webb Space Telescope on 12 July, the space agency has released a teaser image to whet everyones’ appetite.In a Wednesday blog post, Nasa released an image taken with Webb’s Fine Guidance System, an instrument that typically helps point the telescope at celestial objects to image with Webb’s more powerful, dedicated infrared instruments.But for a system that isn’t designed to produce stunning imagery the Fine Guidance System over-performed: The resulting monochromatic image shows bright spiky stars and thousands of distant galaxies in a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Andrei Tapalaga

Human Trash Found on Mars

NASA's rover identifies trash on Mars which does not come from the previous landingsNASA. NASA's perseverance rover captured imagines earlier this week of trash that human actions have caused as it is not part of the ecosystem of the planet. Bits of plastic and aluminum and other materials used by NASA have been discovered by the rover on Mars.
Digital Trends

Here are the cosmic targets for James Webb’s Telescope’s first images

This week will see the exciting release of the first science images from the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope, a combined project from NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched in December last year and since then has arrived at its orbit around the sun, deployed its hardware, and aligned its mirrors and instruments. Now, NASA is gearing up for the release of the first images from the telescope, set for July 12, and has announced which objects the images will show.
ASTRONOMY
One Green Planet

Researchers Find Human Urine Could Be a Fantastic Alternative to Chemical Fertilizers

According to researchers, using human urine or peecycling could be a liquid gold alternative to chemical fertilizers while also helping cut down waste. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, chemical fertilizer shortages are persisting, and experts are now saying that peecycling, or the process of recycling human urine, could increase the yield of nutrient-rich crops.
SCIENCE

