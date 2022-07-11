Biggest 'supermoon' of the year will be visible Wednesday

The full moon that rises on Wednesday evening will appear bigger and brighter than any other this year, as it coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth.Known as a supermoon, the celestial spectacle will officially peak when the Moon is at its perigee at 9am GMT (5am EDT) on the morning of 13 July, 2022. To the casual skygazer, the Moon will also appear full for 24 hours either side of its perigee, though the best time to see the supermoon will either be before sunrise on Wednesday or after sunset. The supermoon will appear 14 per cent...

