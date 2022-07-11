All smiles when CBS 6 hands out free ice cream
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the price of everything going up this summer, beating the heat in Richmond can be expensive. Enter CBS 6 Gives.
Julie Bragg recently realized a lifelong dream and dished out scoops of free ice cream to appreciative Bruster's Ice Cream customers.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
