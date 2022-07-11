ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

All smiles when CBS 6 hands out free ice cream

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the price of everything going up this summer, beating the heat in Richmond can be expensive. Enter CBS 6 Gives.

Julie Bragg recently realized a lifelong dream and dished out scoops of free ice cream to appreciative Bruster's Ice Cream customers.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUTE4_0gbzatF000

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

Wednesdays: Wayne's World

🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us

Thursdays: Beyond the Roster

Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Food & Wine

This Virginia Ice Cream Shop Is Worth Planning a Trip Around. Really.

Rabia Kamara is a classically trained chef, but she calls herself the Ice Cream Lady. It's not just the small ice cream cone tattoo on her right forearm; Kamara is a bit of a local celeb. During our interview at a local restaurant, a family came up to speak to her for a good 15 minutes. "You're like a celebrity," said one of her regular customers.
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: July 14-20

A former therapist turned hair stylist has found her true calling, whipping up treats from carrot cakes to lemon-ricotta cookies. Earlier this week, Chastity Hise revived a shuttered corner shop in Carver with the opening of Pies and Cakes Bakery. She’s homing in on classic baked goods such as berry pies, cookies and cupcakes, with bimonthly pizza pop-ups in the mix, too. (Richmond magazine)
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

“Momma, I won an Emmy!”

Richmond artist, architect and social justice advocate, Hamilton Glass, broke the big news to his mother that his “Mending Walls RVA” documentary won an Emmy award via a Facebook post today. His mother, Cynthia Vaughan, who lives in the Southside, says the first thing she did upon reading...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
Richmond, VA
Restaurants
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
WRIC TV

Summer pick-your-own sunflower season starts at farms around Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Chris Allen, Fresh Branch Farm owner and operator started planting sunflowers at her family’s four-acre plot seven years ago after they planted a one-acre bed of the yellow, long-stemmed flowers for an elderly neighbor who couldn’t care for flowers anymore. “People started stopping...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

12 LOVE signs: A guide to finding LOVEworks in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve traveled around Virginia, you have likely come across some of the beautiful LOVEwork displays. A LOVEwork is an art piece that spells out the word “LOVE” in big letters. This state-wide initiative aims to highlight the “Virginia is for Lovers” message, spread positivity, and promote Virginia travel.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

DJ Grandmaster Flash to headline 2022 Second Street Festival

The 2nd Street Festival will return this fall, Saturday-Sunday, October 1-2. Marking its 34th year, the festival celebrates the rich culture of the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood in Downtown Richmond. This free event is produced by Venture Richmond Events. Over the years, it has grown to be one of the...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#New Cbs#Food Drink#Bruster S Ice Cream#Cbs 6 News
NBC12

2nd Street Festival announces headliner

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2nd Street Festival has announced the 2022 headliner!. This year’s headliner is DJ Grandmaster Flash, who will perform on Oct. 1, along with many great artists over the two-day festival. “The career of DJ Grandmaster Flash began in the Bronx with neighborhood block parties...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy