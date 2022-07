The transparency of the water in Lake Tahoe — its clarity and many shades of blue — has always been the thing that makes this place so striking. Keeping Lake Tahoe so blue, to use the phrase coined by the League to Save Lake Tahoe, is the reason a sprawling partnership of government agencies, nonprofits and research organizations have worked together for the past 20 years, spending $2.6 billion on projects to protect, preserve and restore the environment in Lake Tahoe.

