Well, hateful homophobia has reared its ugly head in the state of Michigan yet again. This time it’s a new wedding venue in Grand Rapids, the Broadway Avenue, who, with an anti-queer Instagram post, has announced their policy of blatantly discriminating against the LGBTQ+ community by refusing to host same-sex weddings at their recently renovated church. This despite the fact that the United States Supreme Court ruled that marriage equality is a Constitutionally-protected right seven years ago, in 2015.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO