Washburn Fire updates: Yosemite superintendent says blaze was 'human-start'
When asked what caused the Washburn Fire at a community meeting Monday night, Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said it was caused by...www.sfgate.com
When asked what caused the Washburn Fire at a community meeting Monday night, Yosemite Superintendent Cicely Muldoon said it was caused by...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 1