An active major from the Fort Myers Police Department explains how most of the response to the Uvalde school shooting was tactically incorrect. In late May, officers ran up to the Robb Elementary classroom doors at 11:36 a.m. responding to an active shooter in Uvalde, Texas. This was three minutes after the first gunshots were fired. Active major for the Fort Myers Police Department, Jason Fields, has 22 years of experience. He said that’s the last thing they did right.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO