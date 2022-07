MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries has certified the first state record Spanish Hogfish. The division says Dr. Robert Timson, of Southport, caught the two-pound, 11-ounce fish offshore of Frying Pan Tower on July 17th, 2021. While he was given the International Game Fish Association certification as the All-Tackle World Record in August 2021, he only recently applied for state recognition.

