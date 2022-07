JACKSON, Miss. — Former Jackson State football star and Carolina Panthers defensive back Rashard Anderson has died at age 45, the university announced Wednesday. According to The Clarion-Ledger, the Panthers selected Anderson, a Mississippi native who played for the Jackson State Tigers from 1996 to 1999, in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft. He went on to play in 27 games for the Panthers, making nine starts in two seasons before he was released, the newspaper reported.

JACKSON, MS ・ 23 HOURS AGO