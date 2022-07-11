ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

WATCH: What 4-Star QB Dylan Lonergan commitment means for Alabama

By TouchdownAlabama.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Lonergan announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday....

Pete Golding hints at good recruiting news for Alabama

Alabama’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding tweeted an elephant emoji Wednesday, and it has Alabama fans excited about some recruiting news that is on the horizon. Golding typically tweets the emoji when Alabama is about to land a recruit who he is actively recruiting for the Crimson Tide. The last two times he tweeted the emoji, Alabama landed Brayson Hubbard and Justin Jefferson.
All Hogs

Saban Wants Alabama Balance, Not Competitive Balance

Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to be highly frustrated at the prospect of not having an extreme competitive advantage in Tuscaloosa. So what is a coach who has been the benefactor of a college football landscape designed to keep him draped in national championship gold at the expense of schools like Arkansas to do when a "lower class" of college football program gets a chance to finally compete on a more even playing field?
AL.com

A slice of barbecue heaven in Alabama’s Black Belt

Jamie Lee Mitchell was back home in Gainesville, a town of less than 200 people in remote Sumter County, near the Alabama-Mississippi border. Mitchell left here when he was 19 and moved to Boston, where he met his wife, raised four children, and, for nearly 30 years, ran a barbershop.
BamaCentral

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

As always when it comes to depth charts and progressions, we begin with a disclaimer. We know this isn't correct. There's no way for it to be spot on, especially when everything is fluid. There are simply too many variables, and it's not like Nick Saban is suddenly going to take a picture of Alabama's personnel groupings and post it social media.
tigerdroppings.com

College Football Analyst Ranks The Country's No. 1 Head Coaching Job

College football analysts love their rankings. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked his top 10 jobs in college football heading into the 2022 season... "This is as good as it going to get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban is not going to be able to touch this level of success in Tuscaloosa, but that'll be the expectation," Crawford writes. "Heck, it's the greatest tenure of all-time at any program one could argue and Saban's going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he took over in January 2007 following Mike Shula's firing a few months prior."
The Daily South

Southern Hospitality Is on Full Display as The World Games 2022 Take Over Birmingham, Alabama

As American hero, combat war veteran, and Birmingham native Noah Galloway ran into the Protective Stadium carrying the American flag on Thursday, July 7, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin officially declared The World Games 2022 open. A year later than scheduled due to Covid, athletes from all around the world finally arrived in the Magic City to compete in The World Games. This is a sporting event like no other. And it's happening right here in our neck of the woods.
Bham Now

9 local spots for soul-satisfying mac and cheese

I hope you’re hungry for some cheesy delicious dishes because Thursday, July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day. We’ve rounded up the best mac and cheese in Birmingham, so you’ll have no trouble indulging in one of everyone’s favorite comfort foods. 1. Bottega Café. The...
Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
thisisalabama.org

There’s nowhere I’d rather be than Birmingham

I am one of the luckiest people in the world. I live in Birmingham, Alabama, and I am an artist. I have traveled the world, and performed in some of the most amazing venues, but there’s nowhere I’d rather be than Birmingham. Why? Potential, opportunity, inspiration, HOPE (I...
wbrc.com

Alabama Power customers will see both an increase and a credit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer. US inflation reached a 40-year high in June. Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate. Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill...
