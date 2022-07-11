WATCH: What 4-Star QB Dylan Lonergan commitment means for Alabama

That’s the thing Steve Sarkisian took most from his time under Nick Saban at Alabama. The Texas head coach met with the media Thursday at Big 12 Media Days and was asked what it meant to his career when Saban hired him in 2016. “Yeah, an unbelievable amount of...
Alabama’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding tweeted an elephant emoji Wednesday, and it has Alabama fans excited about some recruiting news that is on the horizon. Golding typically tweets the emoji when Alabama is about to land a recruit who he is actively recruiting for the Crimson Tide. The last two times he tweeted the emoji, Alabama landed Brayson Hubbard and Justin Jefferson.
Charlotte (NC) - West Charlotte running back Daylan Smothers is one of the nation’s best running backs for the 2023 class. While he’s going to miss his senior season due to high school transfer rules, schools like FSU, Oklahoma, N.C. State and Penn State continued to heavily recruit the talented ball carrier.
Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to be highly frustrated at the prospect of not having an extreme competitive advantage in Tuscaloosa. So what is a coach who has been the benefactor of a college football landscape designed to keep him draped in national championship gold at the expense of schools like Arkansas to do when a "lower class" of college football program gets a chance to finally compete on a more even playing field?
The Alabama women’s basketball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Leah Brooks. According to Prep Girls Hoops, Brooks is considered the No. 1 prospect in her class in the state of Alabama. Brooks announced her commitment to the Tide on Wednesday...
Jamie Lee Mitchell was back home in Gainesville, a town of less than 200 people in remote Sumter County, near the Alabama-Mississippi border. Mitchell left here when he was 19 and moved to Boston, where he met his wife, raised four children, and, for nearly 30 years, ran a barbershop.
HOOVER, Ala. — Haylie McCleney spent years roaming the outfield at Rhoads Stadium, anchored in center field. But her range extended far beyond the normal parameters of center field as she made highlight reel plays season after season. Her face is now displayed across the wall at Rhoads making...
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl released their annual preseason watch list for the 2022 Dodd Trophy. The list is made up of 20 total college football head coaches including Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Dodd Trophy is awarded to “the head coach of...
As always when it comes to depth charts and progressions, we begin with a disclaimer. We know this isn't correct. There's no way for it to be spot on, especially when everything is fluid. There are simply too many variables, and it's not like Nick Saban is suddenly going to take a picture of Alabama's personnel groupings and post it social media.
College football analysts love their rankings. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked his top 10 jobs in college football heading into the 2022 season... "This is as good as it going to get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban is not going to be able to touch this level of success in Tuscaloosa, but that'll be the expectation," Crawford writes. "Heck, it's the greatest tenure of all-time at any program one could argue and Saban's going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he took over in January 2007 following Mike Shula's firing a few months prior."
As American hero, combat war veteran, and Birmingham native Noah Galloway ran into the Protective Stadium carrying the American flag on Thursday, July 7, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin officially declared The World Games 2022 open. A year later than scheduled due to Covid, athletes from all around the world finally arrived in the Magic City to compete in The World Games. This is a sporting event like no other. And it's happening right here in our neck of the woods.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Terryln Hall remembers the people. They’d come and go, one after the other, in and out of her grandmother’s house. She didn’t really understand why. Her younger sister, Toni Hall, remembers when her grandmother got the phone call. She remembers her collapsing...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 17-year-old sumo wrestler from Estonia, who was in Birmingham for The World Games 2022, got her wish Tuesday. She got to feed a giraffe at the Birmingham Zoo. Eva-Maria Raudsepp, the only Estonian female sumo wrestler at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, as well...
By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor ALABASTER — Center Point is used to being underdogs. It’s a familiar role for the Eagles, who move up to Class 6A in 2022 and join powerhouse programs like Clay-Chalkville, Pinson Valley and Oxford in Region 6. Center Point went to the quarterfinals of the 5A state championships in 2021 […]
A serious vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa with an overturned vehicle has closed down Northbound and Southbound lanes. According to ALDOT, the crash occurred at 7:40am. Captain Ray, Townsquare Media traffic reporter, has details below. Captain Ray, also posted this with photos from the scene. 9 Things That Taste Like an...
I hope you’re hungry for some cheesy delicious dishes because Thursday, July 14 is National Mac and Cheese Day. We’ve rounded up the best mac and cheese in Birmingham, so you’ll have no trouble indulging in one of everyone’s favorite comfort foods. 1. Bottega Café. The...
Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
The subcontractor who is reportedly responsible for spilling chicken guts on downtown Tuscaloosa roads three times this year will find another route to transport the poultry, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Transportation said Tuesday morning. The first incident, back in late April, seemed bizarre but understandable -- a...
I am one of the luckiest people in the world. I live in Birmingham, Alabama, and I am an artist. I have traveled the world, and performed in some of the most amazing venues, but there’s nowhere I’d rather be than Birmingham. Why? Potential, opportunity, inspiration, HOPE (I...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Power customers will see some upcoming changes on their monthly bills this summer. US inflation reached a 40-year high in June. Alabama Power leaders said the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to their rate. Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill...
Comments / 0