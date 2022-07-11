ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookwood, AL

Alabama 4-Star QB commit Dylan Lonergan can make plays in a variety of ways

By Justin Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 3 days ago

Alabama football landed a focused signal-caller who can get it done in a variety ways Monday when they received a commitment from Dylan Lonergan, according to Brookwood High School's offensive coordinator PJ Katz....

tdalabamamag.com

tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama QB commit Dylan Lonergan has a rocket for an arm

Alabama football’s newest quarterback commit and four-star recruit, Dylan Lonergan used his strong am and impressive decision-making skills to help lead Brookwood High School to ten wins. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith reacted to and provided a breakdown of the top plays from Lonergan’s junior season in a...
BROOKWOOD, AL
All Hogs

Saban Wants Alabama Balance, Not Competitive Balance

Alabama head coach Nick Saban seems to be highly frustrated at the prospect of not having an extreme competitive advantage in Tuscaloosa. So what is a coach who has been the benefactor of a college football landscape designed to keep him draped in national championship gold at the expense of schools like Arkansas to do when a "lower class" of college football program gets a chance to finally compete on a more even playing field?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama targets make big cuts in recruitment, What is next for the Tide on recruiting trail?

Multiple top Alabama football targets made big cuts to their top schools’ list recently as the Crimson Tide continued to push forward on the recruiting trail. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a look at where Alabama stands with those recruits on the latest episode of “The Process.” Smith also discussed a prospect who is on flip watch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Pete Golding hints at good recruiting news for Alabama

Alabama’s defensive coordinator Pete Golding tweeted an elephant emoji Wednesday, and it has Alabama fans excited about some recruiting news that is on the horizon. Golding typically tweets the emoji when Alabama is about to land a recruit who he is actively recruiting for the Crimson Tide. The last two times he tweeted the emoji, Alabama landed Brayson Hubbard and Justin Jefferson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DB Makari Vickers announces Top 3

Makari Vickers announced his top three Tuesday, and he included Alabama. Oklahoma and Michigan rounded out Vickers’ top three. He is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s top 2023 defensive back targets. After previously playing at St. John II Catholic High School, the Florida product will play for Munroe High School as a senior.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Nick Saban and Deion Sanders squash NIL beef

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It appears that University of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban and Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders have squashed their NIL beef, according to a Instagram post made by Sanders. According to the post made by Sanders, the video features the two head...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

A slice of barbecue heaven in Alabama’s Black Belt

Jamie Lee Mitchell was back home in Gainesville, a town of less than 200 people in remote Sumter County, near the Alabama-Mississippi border. Mitchell left here when he was 19 and moved to Boston, where he met his wife, raised four children, and, for nearly 30 years, ran a barbershop.
ALABAMA STATE
BamaCentral

Alabama Crimson Tide's 2022 Depth Chart, Administrative Groupings

As always when it comes to depth charts and progressions, we begin with a disclaimer. We know this isn't correct. There's no way for it to be spot on, especially when everything is fluid. There are simply too many variables, and it's not like Nick Saban is suddenly going to take a picture of Alabama's personnel groupings and post it social media.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tigerdroppings.com

College Football Analyst Ranks The Country's No. 1 Head Coaching Job

College football analysts love their rankings. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked his top 10 jobs in college football heading into the 2022 season... "This is as good as it going to get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban is not going to be able to touch this level of success in Tuscaloosa, but that'll be the expectation," Crawford writes. "Heck, it's the greatest tenure of all-time at any program one could argue and Saban's going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he took over in January 2007 following Mike Shula's firing a few months prior."
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Clay-Chalkville reloads for 2022 season

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor ALABASTER — Clay-Chalkville head coach Drew Gilmer knows his team has a target on its back. The Cougars are coming off of an undefeated 6A state championship season and head into the 2022 season with fan and media expectations at an all-time high. But like many successful teams, the 2022 […]
CLAY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Meet the 13-Year-Old Accepted to UAB Medical School

Alena Wicker may only be 13, but she’s been busy. A nominee for TIME’s Top Kid of the Year, the college student and founder of The Brown STEM Girl foundation just made history as the youngest Black person to be accepted into medical school. The 13-year-old college junior...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

