Alabama 4-Star QB commit Dylan Lonergan can make plays in a variety of ways

College football analysts love their rankings. Brad Crawford of 247Sports ranked his top 10 jobs in college football heading into the 2022 season... "This is as good as it going to get from Crimson Tide fans, right? The next coach after Nick Saban is not going to be able to touch this level of success in Tuscaloosa, but that'll be the expectation," Crawford writes. "Heck, it's the greatest tenure of all-time at any program one could argue and Saban's going to leave Alabama better than he found it when he took over in January 2007 following Mike Shula's firing a few months prior."

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO