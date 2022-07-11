Cohutta suspect caught in Collegedale

Two people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday night in Cherokee County. Those included Rudy Mills, 46 from Piedmont, who was arrested by the Centre Police Department on charges of the Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Receiving Stolen Property 4th Degree in addition to Attempting to Elude; meanwhile, 57 year old john Barfield of Mentone was arrested on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. That arrest was made by the Cedar Bluff Police Department.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO