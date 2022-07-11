ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collegedale, TN

Cohutta suspect caught in Collegedale

By Collins Parker
WDEF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A wanted suspect from north Georgia was captured in Collegedale...

www.wdef.com

WDEF

Rossville Child Predator suspect arrested in Pigeon Forge

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The man wanted in Rossville this spring as a child predator has been arrested in Pigeon Forge. Back in May, Police say 67 year old Dennis Dewayne Dockery cut an ankle monitor and ran. He had been indicted on charges of molesting multiple victims last...
ROSSVILLE, GA
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Authorities Searching for Stolen ATV

A Summerville, Georgia woman reported the theft of an ATV to authorities recently. The complainant told a responding deputy the green Polaris 500 had belonged to her deceased fiancée. The deputy checked the property for recent signs of the ATV – but, couldn’t find any clues. The...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
#North Georgia
nypressnews.com

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a rodeo event in Tennessee last week. Breanna Chadwick, an aspiring elementary school teacher and Reinhardt University student, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after she was struck by a gate that a horse had run into at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during a “Parade of Wagons” performance, The Murray County Fire Department told the Dalton Daily Citizen.
WDEF

Police investigating kidnapping charges at a local bar

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating claims by a woman who says she was kidnapped from a bar on Rossville Boulevard on Saturday night. She told officers she was approached several times by the man during the night. But at the end of the night, he forced her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

CFD saves man kayaking in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Firefighters were able to save a man drowning in the Tennessee River according to CFD. In a press release, CFD says someone called 911 reporting an overturned kayak and a man struggling in the water. One of the fire department's fireboats responded to the call according...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home. Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
Public Safety
WTVC

Lawsuit claims East Ridge officers violated constitutional rights

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A woman and her two children are suing East ridge police, saying officers violated their constitutional rights. The lawsuit centers around a call to an East Ridge home last December. The lawsuit says Angel Sherrard was picking up a small child to babysit. Sherrard claims...
EAST RIDGE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Lifesaving heroics at The Caverns

Grundy County Mayor Presents Letters of Recognition to Teenage Employees of The Caverns Who Saved a Man’s Life. On Saturday, May 14, Ryan Gravely (17) and James Goldston (17) of Coffee County were working at The Caverns helping patrons park their cars when they were informed of a guest who had collapsed and was unresponsive. The young men sprang into action by administering lifesaving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to the elderly patron until Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived on the scene. Later, emergency room doctors determined the guest had suffered a major heart attack and Gravely and Goldston most likely saved his life.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Mack Smith Road is closing for repairs for 3 months

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – One of the main arteries across the state line into Georgia is shutting down for awhile. Mack Smith Road connects East Ridge to Fort Oglethorpe. But Catoosa County is warning motorists that they are shutting it down for about 90 days. They will be...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA

